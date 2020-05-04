Moline police officer with COVID-19 says he would take the virus over 'strep throat, chest cold or the flu'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Moline police officer is downplaying symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive for the disease, saying he'd choose the virus over a chest cold any day.

Officer Pat Moody made the announcement Sunday on his Facebook page and said his mild symptoms are reason for opening the country back up.

"It was confirmed this morning that I have the coronavirus," Moody wrote all in caps. "I have practiced all safety measures at work and off duty but the virus still found its way through all the masks wear (sic), washing hands and hand sanitizer. I'm not sure what this means to the rest of my department but I hope it was just me that was infected. That's just it though, it's impossible to know how but I'm not upset about it because there are plenty of essential workers that take the same risk every day. It's life!