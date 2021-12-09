No longer an 'eyesore', Davenport unveils cleaned up Blackhawk Foundry site

Neighbors and city officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the recently completed effort to revitalize a long-vacant property in Davenport’s west end.
The city of Davenport hosted an open house at the former Blackhawk Foundry site at 323 S. Clark St.
The city purchased and redeveloped the property once the target of vandals and squatters as an auxiliary facility that will provide secure storage for several city departments, including equipment for the Davenport Fire Department.
"The city's investment has transformed a long-idle, contaminated industrial property that had become an eyesore into a productive site that will help revitalize the neighborhood," said Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, who represents the area.
The city purchased the 6-acre site and 10,000-square-foot building for $115,000 in April. Courtney Jones, project manager, estimates the city has spent less than $700,000 to clear the site, lay an asphalt driveway, erect fencing, install landscaping and retrofit the existing building.
City staff worked with the EPA and Shive-Hattery to ensure the site was remediated. Jones said small areas of the site with contaminated soil were marked off and covered, and paved over with asphalt to further prevent people and wildlife from coming in contact with contaminants.
The iron-casting company was founded in 1920. The foundry was closed and its assets — but not the real estate — sold in 2009 to Michigan-based Citation Corp., which was later absorbed by a holdings company in February 2010. The company's president at the time blamed the economy for a large slowdown in demand for products that resulted in almost 100 layoffs earlier in 2009.
Foundry buildings became a frequent target for vandals and squatters in intervening years, prompting the company overseeing the site to have several buildings demolished in late 2012.
Jones said future plans for the property included a new building to be used by the Davenport Police Department, including potentially providing space for evidence storage.
"We’re in the planning phases and have submitted that as a recommended (capital improvement) project to be funded next fiscal year," which begins July 1, Jones said. "So we'll see in January" whether the project will get funded when aldermen begin budget discussions.
"If you went there six months ago, it looks 100% different than what it currently looks like and is no longer an eyesore to citizens whose homes surround the property," Jones said.