No longer an 'eyesore', Davenport unveils cleaned up Blackhawk Foundry site

The iron-casting company was founded in 1920. The foundry was closed and its assets — but not the real estate — sold in 2009 to Michigan-based Citation Corp., which was later absorbed by a holdings company in February 2010. The company's president at the time blamed the economy for a large slowdown in demand for products that resulted in almost 100 layoffs earlier in 2009.

Foundry buildings became a frequent target for vandals and squatters in intervening years, prompting the company overseeing the site to have several buildings demolished in late 2012.

Jones said future plans for the property included a new building to be used by the Davenport Police Department, including potentially providing space for evidence storage.

"We’re in the planning phases and have submitted that as a recommended (capital improvement) project to be funded next fiscal year," which begins July 1, Jones said. "So we'll see in January" whether the project will get funded when aldermen begin budget discussions.

"If you went there six months ago, it looks 100% different than what it currently looks like and is no longer an eyesore to citizens whose homes surround the property," Jones said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0