Out of work because of COVID-19? Here's what Quad-City municipalities are doing to help

"In this rapidly changing situation, the city of Moline is working hard to anticipate the challenges that our residents, businesses, and employees will face," Acri said. "We are adjusting our policies to not only address those challenges but position ourselves to continue to provide uninterrupted quality services to all of Moline throughout this crises and into the future."

Acri said city parking lots may be closed if they are being used for public gatherings.

"The city is not enforcing collections," she said. "If someone is delayed on their bill during this time, we are not enforcing those fines. We are not shutting off services. The same applies to our businesses. Our liquor license holders obviously can't use their liquor license at this time, so our plan is to prorate their licenses."

Food and Liquor Tax payments will be accepted late, per the State of Illinois guidelines, without penalty.

Moline also implemented a limited pilot loan program March 24, allocating funds to support small businesses for a maximum of $5,000 at a 1 percent interest rate with a balloon payment in five years. Mayor Acri said five loans were granted within the first 48 hours.

East Moline