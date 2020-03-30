Out of work because of COVID-19? Here's what Quad-City municipalities are doing to help

Area cities are offering various forms of relief in an effort help those suffering from financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Unemployment numbers have skyrocketed in the past week as state-mandated business closures have put many people out of work and in turn, made it challenging to pay for basic services such as water and sewer bills.
Davenport
Sarah Ott, assistant to City Administrator Corri Spiegel, said Davenport city officials agreed to suspend all penalties associated with late payments until June 1, 2020.
"This includes not applying late fees to delinquent utility bills, sending delinquent utility bill assessments to Scott County, turning delinquent utility bills over to its collection agency and disconnecting water services for delinquent sewer bills," Ott said. "In addition, the city also offers a utility exemption program for the elderly and low income."
Information on the program can be found here.
Ott said Citibus also has suspended the collection of fares on fixed route and paratransit buses until further notice. In a letter from Spiegel to Mayor Mike Matson and city council members March 25, Spiegel said the city is considering the suspension of Sunday bus service in order to deep-clean buses.
Parking at the Harrison Street ramp is free until further notice, but street parking continues to be enforced and drivers will continue to pay for parking in the Redstone and RiverCenter ramps.
Rock Island
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said the city will not assess late payment penalties for city services, which typically equals 5 percent of the bill. If residents pay by phone, the $5 phone payment fee will be waived.
"We are not printing or delivering door cards for public works to deliver to houses that warns them of impending disconnects," Tweet said. "This process normally adds a $35 fee to accounts. Water turnoffs have been suspended unless in certain situations, mostly for plumbing situations."
Tweet said the city will work with property owners on payment plans for delinquent accounts.
Moline
Moline city council has agreed to suspend collection efforts on unpaid city bills, suspension of parking enforcement and agreeing not to shut off water service for unpaid bills.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said the city sends out one bill that includes water, sewer and garbage fees.
"In this rapidly changing situation, the city of Moline is working hard to anticipate the challenges that our residents, businesses, and employees will face," Acri said. "We are adjusting our policies to not only address those challenges but position ourselves to continue to provide uninterrupted quality services to all of Moline throughout this crises and into the future."
Acri said city parking lots may be closed if they are being used for public gatherings.
"The city is not enforcing collections," she said. "If someone is delayed on their bill during this time, we are not enforcing those fines. We are not shutting off services. The same applies to our businesses. Our liquor license holders obviously can't use their liquor license at this time, so our plan is to prorate their licenses."
Food and Liquor Tax payments will be accepted late, per the State of Illinois guidelines, without penalty.
Moline also implemented a limited pilot loan program March 24, allocating funds to support small businesses for a maximum of $5,000 at a 1 percent interest rate with a balloon payment in five years. Mayor Acri said five loans were granted within the first 48 hours.
East Moline
City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the city will not shut off water service for non-payment.
"It is vitally important that we continue to provide public safety, utility, storm water and public health services for our residents through this difficult time," Maxeiner said. "Over the next few weeks, we will be examining and defining our role in the recovery process for our local business community."
To help businesses, Maxeiner said East Moline has postponed liquor license renewals and fees will be not due until after businesses are on more solid footing.
"With passage of the federal stimulus bill, we will be examining what we can do to assist our community in applying for and receiving benefits under the legislation," he said. "We will also work with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to help our businesses leverage resources for economic recovery. I think it is safe to say that we will be exploring other ways to assist our business community as the extent of the economic situation unfolds."
Rapids City
Rapids City is giving residents and businesses 50 percent off storm water sewer and waste collection bills for the months of March and April.
Trustees approved a COVID-19 Economic Relief Package during a special meeting March 23, saying they felt compelled to help.
Additionally, Rapids City Mayor Harold Mire directed public works employees to stop disconnection of water service of residents for lack of payment. Mire and trustees also waived their meeting fees for the special meeting and the April board meeting.
"It is times such as these when government must act to assist its people and your government has and is ready to help all our residents and businesses whenever we can," Mire said in a letter to residents and business owners. "We hope in a small way this can help you."
Bettendorf city officials did not respond to requests for comment.
