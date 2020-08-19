You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pete Buttigieg to host DNC virtual watch party tonight
0 comments
topical web only

Pete Buttigieg to host DNC virtual watch party tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
012220-mus-mayorpete-12.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana speaks to supporters in Muscatine at River's Edge Event Loft, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will host an Iowa Democratic National Convention virtual watch party tonight at 7:30 p.m. 

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, narrowly won the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucus. He is seen as a possible cabinet pick if Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 general election. 

The virtual rally will feature Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, Iowa secretary of state candidate Deidre DeJear and Ken Gonzales, former regional organizing director for the Pete Buttigieg campaign as special guests.

Buttigieg will talk about the importance of the election and how voters can help win back Iowa.

Members of the public who wish to attend the rally, hosted in Des Moines, can RSVP here.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News