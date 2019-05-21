MUSCATINE — A recent addition to the long list of Democratic Presidential hopefuls believes the course of the nation should be to go big, be bold, and do good.
California Congressman and Iowa native Eric Swalwell, who just last month officially declared his candidacy, brought that message to an audience of about two dozen attendees Monday afternoon at the Black Pearl restaurant in downtown Muscatine.
Swalwell, 38, was born in Sac City, Iowa, and now lives in Dublin, Calif. He told the audience his Republican parents left Iowa after his father was fired as the Algona Police Chief for not dismissing parking tickets that had been issued to highly placed community members.
"Here I am on the House Judiciary Committee, running for president of the United States, making the case that nobody is above the law," he said. "The President tells us over and over that the stock market is at an all-time high and the GDP (gross national product) continues to grow. Those may be the only true two things in a row he has told."
Swalwell was a prosecutor for seven years and a city council member before being elected to Congress seven years ago.
"Unless we pull ourselves out of this gridlock government, nothing's going to change," he said. And he ran through a list of things he'd like to change.
"We need health care coverage for all — Medicare for everyone who wants it," he said, adding he'd direct funding toward research instead of $1.6 trillion in tax cuts.
He also wants investment in education, establishing work programs to help students work off debt and a program to allow employers to make tax free contributions to employees' college funds.
"The memories and teachings of college should last a lifetime," he said. "The debt should not."
Swalwell advocates tighter gun control, saying nothing has happened after several multiple shootings. "It seems like every single day we are honoring the latest mass shooting with tributes but not action," he said. "Let's ban and buy back assault rifles that have no place in our theaters and in our schools."
Asked about the environment, Swalwell said the next president has to host the next climate summit.
"We should be seen as a leader," he said. "Then there's the hard work of capturing the carbon we produce here in America. My goal is fifty percent renewables by 2030."
Swalwell said as commander-in-chief, he would see that the nation has the strongest military in the world by strengthening alliances and beneficial agreements.
"When we push ourselves away from traditional alliances, we have to pay more at home," he said. "I would use our alliances as our strength."
Swalwell said he would also like cybersecurity strengthened. "We're showing a big flashing green light to the rest of the world," he said. "We can fund election security and make sure our leaders have the awareness we need to have."
And Swalwell referred to four freedoms set forth by President Franklin Roosevelt — freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from fear and freedom from want.
"We'll restore those four freedoms and add a fifth freedom: the freedom to dream," he said. "I think we can bring that promise to all Americans."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.