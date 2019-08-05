As he continues his 2020 campaign for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will be visiting Iowa Mississippi River communities Wednesday ahead of visiting the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
The Bidens are scheduled to start off at a Burlington special events venue called Barn on the Ridge. From there, former Second Lady Jill Biden will visit campaign office openings in Davenport and Dubuque. Joe Biden’s next scheduled public appearance following the Burlington stop is at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday, according to his campaign.
The visit comes as Biden remains atop the polls in a field of nearly two-dozen Democratic contenders seeking to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. Biden’s upcoming Iowa campaign schedule is as follows:
Barn on the Ridge, Burlington, IA, 14133 Irish Ridge Road
Who: Joe and Jill Biden
When: Doors open at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Event begins at 1:30 p.m.
Biden for President Campaign Office, 1706 Brady Street, Davenport, IA 52803
Who: Jill Biden
When: 4:45 p.m. Wednesday
Biden for President Campaign Office, 799 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Who: Jill Biden
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Iowa State Fair, 3000 E Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317
Who: Joe and Jill Biden
When: 1 p.m.
