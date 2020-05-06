Republican club meets despite stay-at-home order

Despite a statewide stay-at-home order, Rock Island County Republicans were eager to get back to their decade-long tradition of weekly breakfast meetings after being apart for seven weeks.
The Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club met Wednesday morning at its usual hangout — City Limits Saloon, 4514 9th St., Rock Island. But this time the gathering took place in the parking lot, and the 14 people who attended sat in lawn chairs and ordered takeout. Another 12 members participated through a virtual ZOOM meeting organized by South Rock Island Precinct Committeeman Russell Christ.
"We hope to come out of this (quarantine) with President Trump still our president, and that's the main focus of what we have ahead of us," said Roxanne, who declined to give her last name. "His rallies are not going to be allowed by (Gov. JB) Pritzker in this state, and we're going to try and find a way around that. I think (Trump) will still win by a landslide and these draconian governors and the do-nothing Congress is going to get voted out if we have enough people who think for themselves."
Pritzker on April 23 extended the stay-at-home order through May 30 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state and mandated the use of face masks in public where 6 feet of separation is not possible. Illinois has the fourth-highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the country, reporting 68,232 cases and 2,974 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 16 deaths overall, and 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 530.
South Rock Island Precinct Committeeman Bill Long said the group had been meeting faithfully for 12 years. Members of the breakfast club use the meetings to share information and take turns at a microphone to express viewpoints and concerns.
"We decided to get together," Long said. "Our president, Donald J. Trump, declared the country should open up the first of May, so we set our meeting for May 6. Even though our state and some local leadership questioned the wisdom of that, we thought we should do exactly what our president asked us to do. And that is to come out, open up, get the economy moving and get the lifestyle back we've been accustomed to for the last 20 years.
"We had a (small) turnout, but it's going to get better," Long said. "These are great people."
Most of the breakfast club members wore face masks and red "Make America Great Again" hats. An American flag flew from a pole that Bob Hartley affixed to his silver van.
"We are being harmed by the coronavirus, but we are being harmed much more by the restrictions of the government imposed upon us," Hartley said.
"Our man Pritzker isn't going to get away with it in this group," Long said, as he carried the microphone to the next person in the parking lot. "He may be able to get away with it in his group and convert some people who aren't strong enough to say what's on their mind."
Speaking through the ZOOM meeting, Rock Island County board District 16 candidate Jim Uribe took aim at Democrats.
"I've never seen this extreme hate for our president by Democrats at the national level," Uribe said. "I am just shocked and I don't understand the glee over the fact that people are dying and losing their jobs and (Democrats) say stuff to me like, 'Your boy Trump is causing all this.'
"Folks, I'm not kidding you; (Democrats) are happy that people are dying," Uribe said. "They're happy that people are losing their jobs. That's why I can no longer be nice to these Democrats that want to destroy our nation."
Long said the breakfast club would continue to meet at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at City Limits.
"We'll be here," he said. "We'll use the face masks, we'll use the (social) distancing from each other. Everybody's welcome. We hope we fill up the whole parking lot next time. Some of the decisions made in Illinois are politically motivated. We're going to win this; we're going to get it done, and the Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club is going to be the leading group again."
