Reynolds: 22 counties -- including Scott and Muscatine counties -- may begin to reopen Friday

DES MOINES — Scott and Muscatine counties are among 22 Iowa counties that will start to reopen Friday after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds modified and relaxed the state's COVID-19 mitigation strategy for 22 counties.

Beginning Friday, dentists may resume providing services, and campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas all may reopen.

Reynolds' newly updated order relaxes mitigation strategies in the 22 counties that remain under more strict orders because the virus is more widespread there.

In those 22 counties, beginning Friday, malls and retail stores may reopen provided they operate at no more than 50% of capacity, and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.

Reynolds has said an increase in data available to the state public health department, driven by an increase in the number of tests being conducted daily across the state, gives her administration confidence to take steps such as these to reopen Iowa businesses.

Iowa this week experienced new single-day highs for virus-related deaths (19 reported Tuesday) and hospitalizations (414 reported Wednesday).