Rita Hart cites excluded ballots in petition asking US House review 2nd District results

Democrat Rita Hart on Tuesday announced she will ask the U.S. House to investigate and overturn the results in Iowa's incredibly close 2nd Congressional District race, arguing that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded and others not examined during the recount.
Hart argues she would have netted 15 more votes and defeated Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had the 22 ballots been tallied during an initial canvass of votes and a subsequent recount.
Hart said she will file a petition today asking the Democratic-controlled House to count those votes and conduct a uniform recount throughout the district’s 24 counties, saying she is confident she will be ahead after that process and declared the winner.
Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa was certified the winner after a bipartisan canvassing board of top state officials vote unanimously on Nov. 30 to officially certify the election results. Miller-Meeks edged Hart by just six votes out of more than 400,000 cast following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, for a margin of just 0.000014%.
In the petition, Hart details 22 legally cast ballots that were unlawfully excluded from the state-certified results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.
Per state law, recount boards may consider only ballots considered on Election Night, even if the board is made aware of ballots excluded from the initial count.
In her filing, Hart argues that 11 ballots weren’t counted because of mistakes by poll workers, including nine ballots discovered during the recount in Marion County and two curbside votes that weren’t put into a tabulation machine in Scott County.
The petition, too, outlines 11 other ballots Hart's attorneys say were wrongly excluded for a variety of reasons. Those included absentee ballots that were rejected because secrecy envelopes were not sealed properly. One envelope was ripped; another was signed but not in the right spot. Two of those voters say they were wrongly assured their votes would count, according to petition, which includes affidavits from several voters who say their ballots were improperly rejected.
The petition also identified 35 overseas and military ballots that were not counted in Scott County due to a scanning error when voters submitted their ballots to the auditor's office that lopped off the 2nd District race.
Hart, a former teacher and state senator from Wheatland, has argued the recount was marred by discrepancies and inconsistencies in how ballots were reviewed from county to county, resulting in thousands of ballots with recorded under and over votes not being examined for voter intent, raising the possibility of legally cast votes uncounted because they were misread by tabulation machines. Some counties did complete hand recounts, some did complete machine recounts and some, including Scott County, did a hybrid version of both.
Ninety-seven ballots that were marked by machines as overvotes — meaning the voter selected more than one candidate — weren’t reviewed by hand for intent during the recount, the filing says. An expert hired by Hart’s campaign estimated that, based on a 40% inclusion rate in counties that examined votes by hand, intent can likely be determined for dozens of them.
Additionally, more than 5,400 ballots marked by machines as undervotes in which the voter did not pick any candidate were not reviewed during the recount, and neither were hundreds of write-in votes, according to the petition.
"As I have said from the beginning of this entire process, nothing is more important than ensuring every Iowan has their vote counted," Hart said in a statement. "Everyone has acknowledged that there are uncounted votes left and after reviewing those ballots and making sure they are counted, it will be clear that I have won this election. It is crucial to me to make sure that this bipartisan review by the U.S. House is fair. Iowans deserve to know that the candidate who earned the most votes is seated. I am that candidate."
Republicans have blasted Hart's decision to bypass Iowa courts, taking the decision out of the hands of impartial Iowa judges and subjecting it to a partisan process controlled by Pelosi and liberal Democrats.
Hart contends state law does not provide sufficient time to mount an effective challenge in Iowa court, asking a five-judge panel to review the results and do in less than a week what 72 recount board members were unable to do sufficiently in two weeks.
Iowa's majority Republican congressional delegation, in a letter sent last week to House leaders urging them to reject the pending petition, argue the recount process in Iowa was fair, with representatives from both campaigns and a neutral third member guiding recounts. The delegation, too, argues Iowa law provided adequate time for the opportunity to conduct a full hand recount but that delayed decisions by Hart's campaign compressed the timeline.
While the U.S. Constitution grants the House and Senate power to determine the election and qualifications of its members, such power should be used sparingly and only after losing candidates have exhausted all other remedies, according to the letter.
It is not unheard of, but rare for Congress to intervene in a U.S. House election.
The last time it did so was in 1985, when the Democratic-controlled House voted to seat Democratic incumbent Frank McCloskey after its recount determined he had won Indiana’s 8th Congressional District by four votes. The move nullified the state's certification of his Republican challenger as the winner, with Republicans walking out of the House chamber in protest.
There were 107 contested election cases considered in the U.S. House since 1933, according to the Congressional Research Service. The vast majority of these cases were resolved in favor of the member-elect whose election was challenged, per the CRS.