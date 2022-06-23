Rock Island Arsenal could receive up to $85 million in funding for military readiness

The Rock Island Arsenal could receive up to $85 million in funding to go toward military readiness after the House Appropriations Committee approved additional spending this week.

The House of Representatives is currently in recess except for committee work, but members are expected to vote on the defense appropriations markups sometime in July.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, helped advance the additional defense funding that would bring millions more in federal investments to the Arsenal.

"Communities in northwest and central Illinois are playing a critical role in advancing our nation’s defenses and developing new technologies to keep our nation secure and our service members safe," Bustos said in a news release. "The defense appropriations package we advanced today will continue to bring significant federal investments to facilities in the Quad-Cities, Rockford and Peoria — all while creating jobs and driving economic growth in our region. I’m proud to secure this funding, and I look forward to delivering these results back home."

President Joe Biden asked Congress for $813 billion in defense-related spending in March.

Among the proposed funding is $20 million for large-scale additive manufacturing prototyping. The bill would continue to fund programs at the Rock Island Arsenal Center for Excellence for Additive and Advanced Manufacturing that develop components like the jointless hull for the Next Generation Combat Vehicle. The ability to manufacture combat vehicles without joints will increase manufacturing efficiency and the ability of a vehicle to survive combat situations. This represents a $5 million increase over FY2022 funding levels.

Another bill would provide $25 million for soft recoil and extended-range artillery systems. Additionally, it would fund the work of the Rock Island-based Mandus Group, which tests soft recoil technology to be used by U.S. Army Humvees.

Other funding includes:

$15 million for a Manufacturing Center of Excellence joint initiative. This bill would continue to fund an initiative focused on expeditionary additive construction between the University of Arkansas, Applied Research Associates (ARA) and the Army’s Center of Excellence for Additive and Advanced Manufacturing that is critical to the Army’s use of autonomous construction technologies.

$20 million for the Quad City Manufacturing Lab. This bill would continue to fund the lab's work with Temple University to develop personal protective equipment to provide service members with greater, lightweight protection.

$5 million for an online military real estate inventory tool pilot program. This bill would continue to fund a pilot program to utilize unused space on Army installations for future military needs.

