Rock Island County marks first day with two COVID-19 deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday the deaths of two patients who had COVID-19. It is first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that the county reported two deaths in one day.

The deaths were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. They bring the total number COVID-19 related deaths in Rock Island County to nine, Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said.

“Today is the first day we are reporting more than one death in the county,” Ludwig said. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

Rock Island County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 382. Nineteen patients are hospitalized.

In Scott County the total number of cases rose to 216 — 10 were confirmed Saturday, two Sunday and eight Monday.

Health officials from both counties again stressed the need to practice social-distancing when in public. They also stressed frequent hand-washing and urged people going out in public to wear some form of protective face covering.