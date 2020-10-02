Rock Island County paid out $1.8 million to families involved in fatal tree limb accident at courthouse

The settlement documents contain the signatures of Swett, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos and County Board Chairman Richard Brunk.

All settlements paid out by the county must be approved by the county board prior to the agreement, but board members say they were not aware the case had been settled.

"I never got a chance to hear this in closed session in the full board," said board member Drue Mielke. "We would have voted in open session to approve whatever the amount was. It still has to come back to the county board. Otherwise, how is this money traceable?

"Unless there is some clause in Illinois state law, I don't know how this can be done," Mielke said. "It's been bothering me. It's public money, how can it be undisclosed? I want someone to explain to me how this can be done without county board approval."

Board member Robert Westpfahl said he also was surprised to hear the county had settled the case.

"I didn't have any idea that they did; this was the first I've heard of it," Westpfahl said. "We should have been made aware of it, and a lot more. But they don't tell us. This state's attorney's business for the county — for what they're defending us for — to me it's a complete joke."