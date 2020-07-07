Scott County Board hears debate about requiring face coverings in public

Four people gathered in front of the Scott County Administration Building just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fifteen minutes later, there was a crowd of close to 20 men and women of all ages. None of them wore masks. They huddled in tight clusters and even posed for a group photo.
A number of those who gathered said they “were not worried” about spreading COVID-19 — despite the fact the county has over 800 confirmed cases, including 274 cases in the past 11 days.
They were there to protest Scott County Board Supervisor Ken Croken’s motion to make masks mandatory for everyone who ventures out into the public. The Board of Supervisors held its regular committee of the whole meeting to discuss his proposal, as well as his motion to ask that any visitor inside county buildings wear a mask.
A woman asked why Croken thought he could “legislate what people want to do with their bodies.” A man tried to explain how wearing a facemask “could be even more dangerous because of elevated levels of carbon monoxide.”
A few people raised their voices, but the protest remained peaceful.
The board will vote on Croken’s pair of motions during Thursday’s regular 5 p.m. meeting. While emotions ran high in the debate over the possibility of requiring people to wear masks in public, it may be moot by the time the five members of the Board of Supervisors reconvene.
The debate over requiring masks in public was silenced later Tuesday after the Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion saying Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law.
The AG’s opinion cited a June 23 decision — in response to a request from Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville — where Assistant Iowa Attorney General Michael Bennett maintained that while Statewide Disaster Emergency proclamations are in place the governor retains the power to delegate, sub-delegate or retain the administrative authority to issue directives of this nature.
The code also empowers the Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the governor, to take reasonable measures as necessary to prevent the transmission of infectious disease. The state’s Department of Health does not require the use of face coverings.
Gov. Kim Reynolds offered her own take on cities or counties seeking to put mask orders in place.
“We don’t believe that they can, and that is in conjunction with the attorney general. We believe that when my public health disaster proclamation is in effect that unless the local government’s declaration or proclamation is consistent with the state proclamation, then it is not appropriate and it does not go into effect.”
Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease expert who serves as the medical director for the Scott County Health Department, opened the meeting with an explanation of why he supports Croken’s motion to require face covering in public.
“It is your Constitutional right to have guns,” Katz said. “You do not have a Constitutional right to just shoot someone.
“Let me make this very clear — masking is about harm reduction, not about harm elimination. We are talking about source control. We are talking about people wearing masks to cut down on spreading the virus from themselves to other people.”
Katz called Scott County’s surge in COVID-19 cases “a public health emergency.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Tony Knobbe then allowed public comment. As people filtered through, a few made impassioned pleas for “individual liberties.” A man who said he was a chiropractor presented “evidence masks don’t work,” and still another man offered the theory “the virus feeds on fear and enters our bodies when we are in a state of heightened fear.”
Jennifer Lane and David Melchert were two of those who gathered outside the county’s administrative building during the meeting.
A resident of rural Scott County, Lane said she doesn’t think COVID-19 “has caused as many deaths as they claim” and “there's no solid proof masks are helpful at preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Melchert lives in Pleasant Valley and said there is “a difference between freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution and liberty.”
“Take (Katz’s) example of gun ownership,” Melchert said. “By not wearing a mask, I’m not firing a gun in public and endangering people. Knowing I’m healthy, assuming I'm healthy, I have the liberty to not wear a mask because I believe I’m not endangering others.”
Croken’s colleagues on the board said they doubted a mask-in-public mandate would pass Thursday but saw merits in a proclamation urging Scott County residents to cover their faces when in public spaces.
“My sense is the five supervisors think masks are a great idea,” Knobbe said. “But the debate is over whether it’s permissible to order people to wear them. And we may have little to debate Thursday.”
Supervisor Ken Beck said the effort to get people to mask was part of a “culture change.”
“Look at how hard we had to work to get people to wear seat belts,” Croken said. “Do I think we can even vote to have a mandate? No. But I think we can raise awareness and encourage people to follow all the safety recommendations.
“I think a proclamation in support of safety measures would be a good step.”
Scott County employees are required to wear masks indoors and where social distancing cannot be maintained. The board will debate Croken’s motion to require visitors to wear masks in county buildings.
