Scott County Board hears debate about requiring face coverings in public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people gathered in front of the Scott County Administration Building just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fifteen minutes later, there was a crowd of close to 20 men and women of all ages. None of them wore masks. They huddled in tight clusters and even posed for a group photo.

A number of those who gathered said they “were not worried” about spreading COVID-19 — despite the fact the county has over 800 confirmed cases, including 274 cases in the past 11 days.

They were there to protest Scott County Board Supervisor Ken Croken’s motion to make masks mandatory for everyone who ventures out into the public. The Board of Supervisors held its regular committee of the whole meeting to discuss his proposal, as well as his motion to ask that any visitor inside county buildings wear a mask.

A woman asked why Croken thought he could “legislate what people want to do with their bodies.” A man tried to explain how wearing a facemask “could be even more dangerous because of elevated levels of carbon monoxide.”

A few people raised their voices, but the protest remained peaceful.