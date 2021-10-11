Scott County officials remain committed to using COVID funds for juvenile detention

Some local juvenile justice advocates argue building and operating an oversized detention facilities will only fuel the existing disproportionate incarceration of young people of color and high number of Scott County youth waived to adult court.

Croken and others contend resources would be more effectively invested in youth jail diversion programs and supportive services for families that keep young people safe, secure, engaged and productive.

Farmer said a larger detention facility providing more physical separation of personnel, contractors and juveniles would aid detention staff in meeting pandemic operational needs and implementing COVID-19 mitigation tactics in congregate settings, including incarceration settings, which is an allowed use under current federal guidelines.

That, Farmer said, would include space for a medical suite and to isolate COVID-positive juveniles from others to prevent possible outbreaks, as well as eliminate the use of double bunking and provide improved air handling and ventilation.

County officials also face a Dec. 18 deadline under a state and federal mandate that any youth awaiting trial as an adult, with limited exceptions, be removed from jail, necessitating further need for more space, Kaiser said.