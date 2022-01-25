Scott County proposes record $119 million budget, lower tax rate

"The budget makes a significant investment in the infrastructure of the county, both building infrastructure and road infrastructure," Scott County Budget Director David Farmer said.

Sharma said the proposed budget reflected the "unique circumstances" the county faced "dealing with COVID," and the need to add staff following years of nominal growth in the wake of the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009.

In all, the proposed budget recommends adding a total of 14.25 full-time equivalent positions. That's in addition to nearly 20 full-time equivalent positions added between last fiscal year and the current one.

"It costs to govern," Sharma said. "It may seem like a spike, that we all of the sudden are adding a double-digit number of employees ... but the bottom fell" in 2007, leading to budget cuts and hiring freezes.

"For a while, you can do that," but inevitably the quality, delivery and efficiency of county services suffer, Sharma said. "We are hiring based on the needs. Based on the requirements. Based on not to burn out. Based on people retiring."

And in spite of all of that, the county would still lower its levy, Sharma said.