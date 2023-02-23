Among Bettendorf’s plans for the future is development north of Interstate 80, Mayor Bob Gallagher said in his State of the City address.

The next fiscal year is to bring sewer and infrastructure north of the interstate in preparation of residential and commercial growth.

Busy area for Bettendorf

This week, a new phase of road reconstruction began near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in northwest Bettendorf, closing the intersection of Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive to make way for multiple roundabouts, reconstruction, and an off-road path.

The improvements are being made in tandem with an expansion of the sports complex. Iron Tee golf range is under construction along with new sports fields, retail offerings, and another hotel. Iron Tee is expected to open in spring 2024, Gallagher said.

In another two years, the I-80 interchange near the complex will undergo a major change. The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to construct a compressed-diamond interchange to make merging on and off the intersection easier and safer. Gallagher said the project is expected to be bid in May 2025, with construction to begin later that summer.

Currently, motorists can merge onto the interstate with two half-circles.

Changes to zoning, land-use

Gallagher said the city is planning to make changes to its land-use plan, a road map for future development, and its zoning codes. The changes aim to assess requirements for where and how developers should build dense housing, such as apartment buildings, as well as industrial and commercial buildings.

The city contracted with RDG Planning and Design to make recommendations, which Gallagher said the city expects to be delivered to the council late this year.

Demand is up for denser housing in recent years as the city continues to grow, the mayor said.

In the 2022 calendar year, Bettendorf issued 159 building permits for new single-family homes, including townhouses, 11 new commercial or industrial buildings, and seven new apartment buildings.

A new code enforcement division in 2022 investigated 1,324 “code incidents,” including 852 rental inspections. Of those, 38 citations were issued.

City construction

The bulk of Bettendorf’s public works budget this year will go to the Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project at $11.7 million. The fourth phase of the reconstruction is budgeted for $3.7 million.

The city launched a new interactive road construction page on its website. Using geographical information systems, the tool shows residents where road construction is being done and what stage the projects are in.

This summer, residents will continue to see construction under the I-74 bridge of an “urban park,” which aims to connect the Mississippi River Trail with the bridge path and the downtown. Gallagher said trails are completed, landscaping will be done this spring, and a second phase of construction is set to bid in 2024 — when the old I-74 bridge is gone.

Roughly one third of the steel from the old green I-74 bridge has been removed — more than four million pounds, Gallagher said. The contractor plans to remove suspension towers and cables this summer.

The mayor also highlighted park equipment that has been replaced in Bettendorf, including Devils Glen Park playground, replaced in fall 2022, and Meier Park, where the city plans to upgrade play features in the spring of 2023.

Redeveloping Duck Creek Plaza has been a long-time priority for the council. Malibu Jacks plans to turn the old Schnucks and Marshalls buildings in 2023 into a restaurant, bar, indoor roller coaster, mini-golf and laser tag.

Revenue turbulence

Gallagher stressed that the city is fiscally sound and flexible in responding to changes to property taxes by the Iowa Legislature.

Assessed values are up 5% in the last fiscal year. The city plans to fund the city council priorities, Gallagher said, including updates to the comprehensive plan, cybersecurity initiatives, a parks and recreation master plan, sewer infrastructure projects, implementing an IT master plan, and replacing the city’s decades-old financial system.

But the city hasn’t settled on a final budget yet. In fixing an error to calculating how residential property is valued, lawmakers effectively erased more than $900,000 of revenue in the city budget. The Legislature gave cities an extended deadline of April 30 to file their budgets.

Parks and rec

The YMCA took over the former city-owned Life Fitness Center at the end of 2022 and is hosting gymnastics, ninja, basketball, and other sports. Tennis continues to be available at the facility, a major concern from tennis enthusiasts as the deal was being proposed.

Construction of YMCA/City project, The Landing, is expected to begin this year. The goal is to have the water park open for the 2024 summer season.

The city is looking for a third party entity to operate the Palmer Grill.

Other highlights

Bettendorf plans to hold an annual city-wide “birthday” celebration after the city’s “Zip Code Day” in 2022. The city held a festival, with Bettendorf businesses participating, on May 27, 2022, which corresponds with the city’s main zip code 52722. The new celebration will be June 5, the day the city was incorporated in 1903.

The city is making cybersecurity a focal point as schools and local governments have been subject to ransomware and email scams, Gallagher said, including implementing a formal training program for all employees and modernizing the city’s tech systems.

Bettendorf hired Angie Sharp from WQAD to handle the city’s community engagement, and has begun sending notices of city council meetings, mayors messages, and construction information via text for people who sign up for notifications through Alert Iowa.