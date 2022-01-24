Third and Fourth streets going two-way? Davenport budget proposal includes funding to eliminate one-way traffic downtown

Not all are on board

Not everyone on the Davenport City Council, though, is sold on the project.

While the concept has been talked about for years, Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, said he feels city officials have not provided adequate opportunity for the project to be "vetted" by the community.

"I hear from a lot of people that this isn't a good idea," Dunn said. "My concern is we're going to go ahead and say, 'Go.' And the public's going to come back and say, 'I didn't know anything about it.' "

Dunn asked the city conduct a public survey or hold public input meetings.

"I realize the folks downtown want to change traffic. I'm not necessarily sure that everybody in the city wants to change traffic (downtown)," Dunn said.

Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, expressed similar concerns.

As such, Mayor Mike Matson and city officials said they will schedule a special work session in the coming weeks to discuss the project in detail.