Thomson removed as quarantine site

The federal government has taken the prison at Thomson, Ill., off a list of quarantine sites where new prisoners are sent to be monitored for their health. Thomson was one of 11 such sites designated by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The decision to remove Thomson, along with seven other sites, was announced Monday by lawmakers who raised objections about the bureau’s plan, warning that a lack of testing at the sites could lead to greater spread of COVID-19.

The lawmakers also said Monday that the Bureau of Prisons will now test prisoners prior to sending them to the remaining quarantine sites.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Democrats, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, along with Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and David McKinley, R-West Virginia, made the announcement in a news release.

“Testing every inmate and ensuring they are negative for COVID-19 before transferring them to quarantine sites is the right decision for inmates, staff and local communities,” the lawmakers said in a statement.