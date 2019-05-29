Offering a major boost to her campaign for Congress, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack is backing Clinton County Democrat Rita Hart to take his place after he retires at the end of his current term.
The endorsement was announced during a joint interview Wednesday morning with Quad-Cities TV station WQAD. Loebsack says he’s known Hart since she began working in the Iowa Senate, and her record of reaching across partisan divides makes her “perfect” to be the district’s next representative.
“I’ve always tried to work across the aisle on issues whether it was education or broadband or any number of other things – veterans' issues, for example,” Loebsack said during the interview. “I know that Rita has the same kind of record, I’ve known her since she got into the Senate. If she’s had that kind of a record … I think that she is perfect for this district in that sense.”
Loebsack’s endorsement comes one week after Hart’s campaign dropped a list of 73 endorsements from other prominent Iowa Democrats. Among those endorsers were some who considered a try for Loebsack’s job before Hart entered the candidate field, including Iowa Sens. Zach Wahls and Kevin Kinney.
Hart’s campaign says Loebsack’s endorsement was announced at the family farm she’s co-owned and operated since 1986. As a candidate for Congress and other elected positions, Hart has sought to present herself as someone who understands the diverse needs of the 24-county southeastern Iowa district, which ranges from rural farmland to some of Iowa’s biggest cities.
