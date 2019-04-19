As she looks to fortify support for her 2020 reelection bid, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican, is scheduled to hold a town-hall style meeting at St. Ambrose University next week that’s aimed toward connecting with Scott County voters.
The event is to take place at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, in St. Ambrose’s Rogalski Center, according to the senator’s office. It is open to the public.
“Senator Ernst looks forward to hearing from constituents in the area about the issues most important to them,” Ernst’s office said in a statement.
The local town hall is part of the senator’s tour of Iowa’s 99 counties. A first-term senator who rose to prominence as a darling of the Republican Party when she first ran in 2014, Ernst is seeking reelection and will likely face a serious Democratic challenger again in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.