Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is putting his campaign message on the Quad-City airwaves as he continues to seek attention and stand out among a crowd of presidential hopefuls looking for a chance to go one-on-one with President Donald Trump in 2020.
Three 30-second spots are slated to start running on TV, radio and digital media in the local market. They are part of a larger ad buy targeting Iowans, who will be the first in the nation to provide a true test of the candidates when the Iowa Democratic Caucuses take place Feb. 3.
The ads have been running in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, and the latest move to southeastern Iowa aims to reach voters in traditionally Democratic stronghold counties along the Mississippi River that supported Trump in 2016.
“These ads show how Michael is building a broad coalition for change to not only galvanize Democrats, but also earn back the nine million Obama-Trump voters we need to win up and down the ballot in 2020 and make real, lasting progress,” Shannon Beckham, with Bennet’s campaign, said in a news release. “Everywhere Michael goes on the trail, people walk away believing he is the leader we need to make change, and the stories in these ads speak for themselves about his vision for the country.”
The advertisements focus largely on health care. One is titled “Truth” and takes aim at Medicare for All plans forwarded by several candidates with Bennet saying “a health care plan that starts by kicking people off their coverage makes no sense.”
Another begins with Bennet’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” in 2010, where Bennet tells former program host John King he is be prepared to lose his job for voting to support the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
“I didn’t win two swing state elections by apologizing for Obamacare or making empty promises,” Bennet says in the ad while standing on a dirt path next to a cornfield. “I did it by going everywhere, offering broad support. Even the places that don’t vote for me. You want to beat Trump? That’s how.”
