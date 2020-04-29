Update: Reynolds defends eschewing University of Iowa experts’ coronavirus warnings

The top 11 counties in Iowa account for more than 82 percent of the confirmed cases in the state, and the top eight counties account for more than 80 percent of virus-related deaths.

Reynolds said over each of the past two days, more than 90 percent of newly confirmed cases were in the 22 counties that remain under more strict mitigation protocols.

“I think it makes sense to start to loosen up in areas that have seen little to no virus activity and to do it in a responsible manner,” Reynolds said during the briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “It’s not sustainable for us to continue to lock the state down. We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner in areas that we feel we’ve seen a stabilization and a downward turn in some of the other things that we’re looking at to start to open them up.”

Reynolds defended her strategy on a day when the state experienced its highest single-day death total yet, with 12 virus-related deaths confirmed by the state. The state has confirmed 148 coronavirus-related deaths since the virus first appeared here in early March.

Hospitalizations also continue to increase, with 323 Iowans hospitalized for the virus, 42 of which were new admissions in the past 24 hours, according to state public health data.