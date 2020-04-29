Update: Reynolds defends eschewing University of Iowa experts’ coronavirus warnings

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state’s ability to increase testing for the new coronavirus combined with a limited number of confirmed cases in vast areas of the state is why she did not heed the advice of medical experts from the University of Iowa, who warned her against relaxing mitigation strategies.
University of Iowa health researchers sent two reports to Reynolds earlier this month, warning there is “considerable uncertainty” over how many coronavirus-related illnesses and deaths the state will see and that “prevention measures should remain in place.”
Reynolds eschewed those warnings when, earlier this week, she declared some businesses in 77 counties — including restaurants and bars that serve food — may re-open to in-person customers starting Friday, provided they implement prescribed social distancing standards.
Reynolds also said in-person church services and farmers markets may resume in all 99 counties, again with recommended social distancing measures in place.
During her daily news briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic, Reynolds said Wednesday that data collected by the state public health department about the way the virus is spreading in different parts of the state, in addition to increased testing from a new program that started this past weekend, gave her administration the confidence to loosen those restrictions on some businesses in 77 of the state’s 99 counties.
The top 11 counties in Iowa account for more than 82 percent of the confirmed cases in the state, and the top eight counties account for more than 80 percent of virus-related deaths.
Reynolds said over each of the past two days, more than 90 percent of newly confirmed cases were in the 22 counties that remain under more strict mitigation protocols.
“I think it makes sense to start to loosen up in areas that have seen little to no virus activity and to do it in a responsible manner,” Reynolds said during the briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “It’s not sustainable for us to continue to lock the state down. We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner in areas that we feel we’ve seen a stabilization and a downward turn in some of the other things that we’re looking at to start to open them up.”
Reynolds defended her strategy on a day when the state experienced its highest single-day death total yet, with 12 virus-related deaths confirmed by the state. The state has confirmed 148 coronavirus-related deaths since the virus first appeared here in early March.
Hospitalizations also continue to increase, with 323 Iowans hospitalized for the virus, 42 of which were new admissions in the past 24 hours, according to state public health data.
However, consistent with Reynolds’ explanation for her partial relaxing of some mitigation strategies for businesses, those figures also were concentrated to the areas of the state hardest hit by the virus thus far. Two of the six regions had a combined four virus-related hospitalizations, none of which were admitted in the past 24 hours, according to state public health data.
“I didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip the light switch. We’re doing it in a reasonable, phased-in approach. We’ll continue to look at the data and we’ll continue to work with Iowans. And I believe in Iowans, and I know that they will do the responsible thing,” Reynolds said. “I think we’ve moved forward in a reasonable manner to start to open Iowa up, which is something that we need to do.”
The state also confirmed 467 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, which is roughly in line with what those numbers have looked like as the state has ramped up testing efforts over the past week and as outbreaks have occurred at least a handful of meat processing plants across the state.
Reynolds said nearly 230,000 Iowans have completed the online health assessment at testiowa.com, the website for the state’s new program designed to increase statewide testing for the new coronavirus. She has encouraged all Iowans to take the assessment, which determines whether individuals should be recommended to be bested for the virus.
Reynolds said in the first week since the website launched, roughly 2,300 individuals have scheduled to be tested for the virus after receiving the recommendation from the program.
The first Test Iowa testing site was launched this past weekend in Des Moines. A second one is opening Wednesday in Waterloo, and Reynolds said two more are scheduled to open next week in Woodbury and Scott counties.
