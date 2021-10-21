'Work smarter, not harder': How Davenport plans to use a $700K federal grant to address gun crime

Davenport police officers responded to 279 reports of gunfire in 2020, an all-time high. Year to date, as of Oct. 20, police have responded to 174 confirmed incidents of gunfire and 32 non-fatal shootings in Davenport in 2021.

That is down from 237 confirmed shootings and 38 non-fatal shootings for the same period in 2020, from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20.

Eight individuals have been killed by gunfire in Davenport in 2021, compared with seven fatal shootings in Davenport as of this time last year.

There were 195 confirmed incidents of gunfire each in 2018 and 2019 in Davenport, with three homicides reported in 2019 and seven in 2020.

There have been 11 homicides in Davenport in 2021, as of the end of August. In comparison, Des Moines — Iowa's most populous city with a population roughly twice as large as Davenport — has witnessed eight homicides this year.

"The goal is to be able to strategically look at what's happening in our city and whose involved in that, and getting that information to our police officers and devising strategies to work on those things," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said.