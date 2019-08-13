A Grandview, Iowa, firefighter is clinically dead after a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 61, according to Muscatine officials.
Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, Iowa, was "larger than life," his friend and fellow firefighter said Tuesday.
Estabrook was identified as the cyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Monday on U.S. Highway 61 south of Muscatine near the intersection with 41st Street South in Muscatine.
Dan Conry, assistant Grandview fire chief, said Estabrook had been a firefighter with the small volunteer fire department for nine or 10 years. He also was a volunteer for Louisa County Ambulance, for which Conry also is a volunteer.
"First and foremost, he was a family man," said Conry, who added Estabrook leaves behind a wife, Tonya, and two children. Estabrook worked in maintenance at Bayer, Muscatine.
"He was on the E Team, the first responder unit within the plant," said Conry, who added Estabrook enjoyed EMS work tremendously.
Estabook, whom he described as larger than life, "was always trying to get a smile out of you."
The firefighters will plan a memorial, Conry said. "We will be putting something up on the department Facebook page within the next day."
Estabrook, who was an organ donor, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Peoria, Illinois. Being an organ donor was a wish Estabrook had, Conry said.
"That is being fulfilled," he said.
Meanwhile, the crash remains under investigation. The vehicle that struck Estabrook did not stop.
The Iowa State Patrol is the primary investigating agency but is being assisted by Muscatine Police Department.
Both agencies ask anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle that did not stop at the scene to contact Lt. Anthony Kies, Muscatine Police Department, 563-263-9922, extension 608. Individuals also may private- message the police department through its Facebook page.
