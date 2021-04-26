The two-year Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project began Monday, April 26 with one lane closed for reconstruction. The first year of the two-year project will focus on Main Street to Musser Street. A flagger will be used as milling is completed from Oregon to Musser. Milling is expected to be completed on Tuesday, April 27, with underground work starting on Wednesday, April 28. Once underground work begins, traffic on Grandview Avenue will be restricted to northbound traffic only from Main to Musser streets. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Oregon, Stewart Road, and onto Sampson before returning to Grandview. The intersections of Oregon, Warren, and Musser will be kept open as much as possible.
Grandview project begins Monday
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Orange balloons dotted the sky over the Mississippi River Friday evening, as family members and friends of Devell Johnson Jr., gathered to rem…
- Updated
For several decades, vintage jazz music was a big part of the same weekend as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.
- Updated
DES MOINES — Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is starting up again in Iowa after federal authorities announced they were lifting a pau…
- Updated
ILLINOIS LOTTERY
The State's Attorney Office has finished its review of the racist video filmed by Moline High School football players and moved the case to it…
- Updated
A man convicted of arson in Muscatine County is being sought after failing to return to a work release program in Davenport.
- Updated
DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed legislation to eliminate a requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire or carry handguns and …