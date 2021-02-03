Grassley anticipates smooth Senate confirmation for Vilsack; criticizes Ga. Rep. Greene

"She doesn't represent the party," Ernst told reporters Tuesday. "I don't want her to be the face of our party. I think this is a great time for us to really talk about what we want to see in the upcoming years and continue to build. We don't need people that are promoting violence or anything like that."

Asked about Ernst's remarks, Grassley echoed that Greene "shouldn't be the face of the Republican Party ... and I wouldn't disagree with anything Sen. Ernst has said."

While not presuming to "speak for the wisdom or lack of wisdom of the people of Georgia" who voted for Greene, Grassley said "but that's not the way the Republican Party is."

Greene was elected while openly supporting QAnon conspiracy theories, rooted in the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was fighting deep-state enemies and that top Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshiping cannibals operating a child sex-trafficking ring.

Since her election, social media posts and videos have surfaced showing Greene had expressed racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views, as well as "likes" on posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats. One post outlined an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory claiming a space laser started deadly wildfires in California.