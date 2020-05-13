Grassley: Not so fast on more virus aid

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Congress will approve a Phase 4 coronavirus relief package, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley predicted Wednesday, but not until it evaluates how well the first three phases are working.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes another round of cash payments to individuals, $1 trillion for states and cities and “hazard pay” for essential workers.

More federal relief may be necessary, but Grassley, the Iowa Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said it’s too soon to know how much is needed and where.

State and local governments have asked for help, and Grassley said Congress likely will look at how to help with the loss of sales, fuel and hotel-motel tax revenues, for example.

“We’ve been two months in this, so there’s lost revenue,” he told reporters. Rather than make that decision now, Grassley thinks it would be better to wait until state and local governments have more data on how those revenue losses will affect their budgets.

Pelosi, he suggested, is “just taking figures out of a clear blue sky.”