Grassley says he has been exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine
Grassley says he has been exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine

081920-qc-nws-grassley-004

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R) answers questions from the media after touring the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on Lakeview Pkwy in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, August 18, 2020. "You have to remember about 92% of the farmers have crop insurance." He said when asked about the crop damage from the storm on August 10th. "There is already some Federal help there that farmers would have."

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley issued the following statement Tuesday morning regarding his exposure to COVID-19:

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.” 

Grassley will continue his business virtually at home, the news release said.

