Guidelines for what you need to wait out COVID-19

Quad-Citians are stocking up as the threat of COVID-19 continues, leaving stores' shelves bare of some foods and household items, but there are guidelines out there to help shoppers be judicious in their purchases.
Concerning what a household needs should it be directly affected by COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines. The CDC stresses making a household plan, and advises keeping on hand two weeks of needed prescription medications, food and other supplies. The Illinois Department of Public Health has another list posted.
Hand sanitizer, toilet paper and cleaning wipes were conspicuously absent Monday at several area stores. In some cases, shelves had printed notices taped to them warning of products being rationed or that the supply was gone until further notice. Shelves still held paper towels, tissues, bleach, and over-the-counter medicines for cold and flu in varying amounts. Varying amounts of soap, both liquid and bar, could be found as well.
"Yes," Jackie Hall, the public information officer for the Scott County Department of Public Health, said Monday when asked if it was time to make a household plan.
She said the best way to plan for medical needs is for people to consult their personal physicians or pharmacists.
"The biggest concern is for medical supplies," said Janet Hill, the chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "I have been telling people to have at least 14 days of medicine and medical supplies, such as diabetic testing equipment and syringes, and nonperishable food on hand in case a person is in quarantine or isolation. However, this 14-day window doesn't work for perishable items.
"Right now, we believe people still will be able to go out and gather supplies, but they must follow social distancing guidance," Hill said.
Hill also warned people to remember proper food safety to limit the risk of other health problems.
"We need people to be cognizant of food safety so that we don't have food-borne illnesses on top of COVID-19," she said.
At this stage, people can clean and sanitize their homes as they normally would, but they should do it more often, Hall said. She stressed, however, that people should not indulge the temptation to use more than what is directed of their chosen cleaning products during a given cleaning. A cleaner's directions indicate the amounts for most effective use.
For personal hygiene, Hall said people are underestimating soap. Hand sanitizer should be the second choice if soap is available.
"Soap and running water — that's your best defense," Hall said.