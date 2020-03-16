Guidelines for what you need to wait out COVID-19
0 comments
topical top story

Guidelines for what you need to wait out COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

Quad-Citians are stocking up as the threat of COVID-19 continues, leaving stores' shelves bare of some foods and household items, but there are guidelines out there to help shoppers be judicious in their purchases.

Concerning what a household needs should it be directly affected by COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines. The CDC stresses making a household plan, and advises keeping on hand two weeks of needed prescription medications, food and other supplies. The Illinois Department of Public Health has another list posted. 

Hand sanitizer, toilet paper and cleaning wipes were conspicuously absent Monday at several area stores. In some cases, shelves had printed notices taped to them warning of products being rationed or that the supply was gone until further notice. Shelves still held paper towels, tissues, bleach, and over-the-counter medicines for cold and flu in varying amounts. Varying amounts of soap, both liquid and bar, could be found as well.

"Yes," Jackie Hall, the public information officer for the Scott County Department of Public Health, said Monday when asked if it was time to make a household plan.

She said the best way to plan for medical needs is for people to consult their personal physicians or pharmacists. 

"The biggest concern is for medical supplies," said Janet Hill, the chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "I have been telling people to have at least 14 days of medicine and medical supplies, such as diabetic testing equipment and syringes, and nonperishable food on hand in case a person is in quarantine or isolation. However, this 14-day window doesn't work for perishable items.

"Right now, we believe people still will be able to go out and gather supplies, but they must follow social distancing guidance," Hill said.

Hill also warned people to remember proper food safety to limit the risk of other health problems.

"We need people to be cognizant of food safety so that we don't have food-borne illnesses on top of COVID-19," she said.

At this stage, people can clean and sanitize their homes as they normally would, but they should do it more often, Hall said. She stressed, however, that people should not indulge the temptation to use more than what is directed of their chosen cleaning products during a given cleaning. A cleaner's directions indicate the amounts for most effective use. 

For personal hygiene, Hall said people are underestimating soap. Hand sanitizer should be the second choice if soap is available. 

"Soap and running water — that's your best defense," Hall said.

Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for COVID-19 planning

A COVID-19 outbreak could last for a long time in your community. Depending on the severity of the outbreak, public health officials may recommend community actions designed to help keep people healthy, reduce exposures to COVID-19, and slow the spread of the disease. Local public health officials may make recommendations appropriate to your local situation.

Creating a household plan can help protect your health and the health of those you care about in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community. You should base the details of your household plan on the needs and daily routine of your household members.

  • Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan.
  • Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications.
  • Get to know your neighbors.
  • Identify aid organizations in your community.
  • Create an emergency contact list.

Practice good personal health habits and plan for home-based actions. Practice everyday preventive actions now. Remind everyone in your household of the importance of practicing everyday preventive actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water.

If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent and water prior to disinfection. For disinfection, a list of products with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved emerging viral pathogens claims, maintained by the American Chemistry Council Center for Biocide Chemistries (CBC), is available at Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fighting Products. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.

Choose a room in your home that can be used to separate sick household members from those who are healthy.

Be prepared if your child’s school or child care facility is temporarily dismissed.

Learn about the emergency operations plan at your child’s school or child care facility. During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, local public health officials may recommend temporary school dismissals to help slow the spread of illness. School authorities also may decide to dismiss a school if too many students or staff are absent. Understand the plan for continuing education and social services (such as student meal programs) during school dismissals. If your child attends a college or university, encourage them to learn about the school’s plan for a COVID-19 outbreak.

Plan for potential changes at your workplace.

Learn about your employer’s emergency operations plan. Discuss sick-leave policies and telework options for workers who are sick or who need to stay home to care for sick household members. Learn how businesses and employers can plan for and respond to COVID-19.

Hy-Vee gives an update

Following are a series of questions we asked Hy-Vee on Monday about what the chain's stores have available and how their operations are changing as circumstances develop.

Q: What is Hy-Vee challenged to keep in stock right now?

A: Like other retailers, we are seeing an increase in demand for the typical items you might think: hand sanitizer, hand soap, sanitizing wipes, cleaning supplies, water, toilet paper, etc.

Q: Are you able to restock these items regularly so far?

A: Yes. We are reaching out beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items our customers want. Our employees also are increasing their stocking efforts as we keep up with customer demand.

Q: When these products are available, are they limited?

A: We may have limited quantities available on certain items due to increased demand. However, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies on hand to meet our shoppers’ needs.

Q: Are you changing how employees interact with the public, and if so, how?

A: Cleaning and food safety: 

  • We have increased and enhanced our sanitization protocols throughout the stores. Employees are regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, placing extra emphasis on high-touch surfaces like door handles, PIN pads at the checkout, restrooms, and other high-touch areas.
  • Sanitizing wipes are available for customer use near all of our entrances, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout our stores.
  • Food service areas and utensils continue to be sanitized regularly as per FDA food code requirements. 
  • Doughnut case handles are cleaned hourly and our employees continue to use a tissue when serving customers. We have also installed clings on the self-serve cases reminding customers to use a tissue, as well.
  • We are still offering our signature free kids' cookies, but will not provide one unless asked for one. We continue to use gloves or a tissue to hand these across the counter to a child or parent. 
  • All Simple Fix classes or other classes are canceled until further notice. 
  • We have temporarily closed all self-serve food service areas, including salad, olive, hummus and soup bars, as well as all other open food bars. 
  • All self-serve buffets (pasta toss, fish fry, steak nights, etc.) will be done behind the counter. 
  • We have temporarily discontinued our sampling program. 
  • In our dining areas, we have moved to pre-wrapped silverware. We have also pulled condiment carts for the time being and are offering packaged condiments instead. 
  • We have temporarily eliminated the bins for children’s produce, but if a customer ask(s) we will provide them a banana, clementine or orange (a fruit that can be peeled). 
  • We have posted “Wash produce before consuming” signage by fruits and vegetables. 
  • For the time being, we are not allowing customers to use personal/reusable cups to refill fountain drinks, tea or coffee in any of our convenience stores or dining areas. If you have a cup that allows for a discount, we will certainly still apply the discount — but we need our customers to use a new cup each time. Our corporate partner Starbucks has already implemented a very similar practice for its coffee refills inside our stores.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lee-wire

Virus poses threat to auto industry

DETROIT — When the coronavirus cut off the flow of parts from China in early January, most global automakers were ready: Anticipating such a crisis, they had prepared to tap other suppliers and to conserve parts that they had stored.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News