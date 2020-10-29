Hart outraises Miller-Meeks for Iowa congressional seat

Democrat Rita Hart raised more than twice that of her Republican opponent heading into the final stretch leading up to Tuesday's election, according to the latest federal campaign disclosure reports.
Hart's and Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' campaigns have raked in a combined nearly $5.2 million in contributions, with an additional total of more than $14 million in outside spending in the competitive race for the open Iowa 2nd Congressional District U.S. House seat, according the nonpartisan and nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.
That makes it the most expensive race on record for the Iowa congressional seat since at least 2000, according to the latest federal campaign disclosure data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.
Hart, a farmer and former Democratic state senator from Wheatland, and Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa opthalmologist and former state public health director, are locked in a close race for the open U.S. House seat being vacated by retiring seven-term Democrat Dave Loebsack.
It is one of 30 House districts President Donald J. Trump won in 2016 that is represented by a Democrat in 2020.
The latest Monmouth University poll shows the open-seat race flipped from a slight Republican advantage in the summer to a Democratic lead, with Hart leading Miller-Meeks by 49% to 43% among registered voters in the district, with 6% undecided. That is a significant swing from Monmouth’s poll in August, which had Miller-Meeks ahead, 47% to 44%.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report lists the race as a "Democratic toss up" and Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics lists the race as "leans Democratic."
Hart raised more than $3.6 million for the election cycle as of Oct. 14 and spent a little more than $3 million, leaving her with $585,000 cash on hand, according to her campaign's latest disclosure report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
“Rita Hart is incredibly proud of the grassroots support she’s received in this race, which includes contributions from thousands of Iowans across all 24 counties in this district," Rita Hart's spokesperson, Riley Kilburg, said. "Republicans, Democrats and Independents have all donated to her campaign because they know Rita will be a voice for all Iowans in Washington, not just the loudest and most powerful.”
Miller-Meeks, as of Oct. 14, raised more than $1.5 million — including a $95,000 loan from Miller-Meeks to her campaign — and spent nearly $1.3 million, leaving her with $237,000 cash on hand, according to the FEC.
Outside spending in the race has slightly favored Miller-Meeks, with $7.5 million spent by conservative-leaning groups, including $7.2 million in ads opposing Hart and $345,000 spent in support of Miller-Meeks. By comparison, liberal-leaning groups spent roughly $7.4 million in opposition to Miller-Meeks and $42,600 in support of Hart, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Eric Woolson, Miller-Meeks' campaign spokesperson, downplayed the fundraising numbers, arguing any fundraising gap is unlikely to matter much this late in the race.
"First, more Iowans than ever have already voted absentee or early in-person so any new wave of television ads won’t influence their votes at all," Woolson said. "Second, many Iowans who are voting on Election Day have made up their minds, so they’re not going to be swayed by anything they see or hear in the 11th hour. And, finally, it’s fair to say that most Iowans have seen more than enough political commercials by now to know exactly what each candidate’s message is and are just counting the hours until the last ad of this cycle airs."
Both campaigns aired closing ads this week. Hart's focuses on her vision of cleaning up politics — including passing House Democrats' sweeping anti-corruption and pro-democracy reform bill known as HR 1 and supporting legislation that would reverse the Citizens United Supreme Court decision — building coalitions that work toward pragmatic solutions and ending the political division in America that has prevented solving the challenges facing Iowans.
Hart, in the ad, pledges to "work with both parties to make health care more affordable, to overcome this crisis and to get this economy back on track.”
Miller-Meeks' latest ad focuses on her experience as a doctor, military veteran and director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The ad highlights Hart's repeated criticism that state and federal leaders have failed to listen to experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lower the rate of infection and better respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"So why is she attacking one?" the ad states. "From the military to the operating room to leading the (Iowa) Department of Public Health, Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has the experience to cut through the partisan bickering, lead us out of this pandemic, rebuild our economy and get Iowans safely back to work.”
