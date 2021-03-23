Hart pushes ahead with Iowa's 2nd Congressional District challenge as some Democrats balk at overturning race

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 1933, more than 100 election contests have been filed with the U.S. House. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the express authority to judge the "elections and returns" of its members. In all but three cases, those petitions were rejected, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. In one case, the House did not seat either candidate and left the seat vacant.

Politico and other media outlets reported this week that a handful of vulnerable and moderate House Democrats have expressed reservations about possibly unseating Miller-Meeks – particularly after bashing Republicans for trying to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 electoral defeat to President Joe Biden, leading to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats. But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should," U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., tweeted Monday.

Asked for comment, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne's office, the lone Democrat in Iowa's congressional delegation, pointed to a statement Axne made in December of Hart's decision to contest the election results before the House committee.