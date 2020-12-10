'He made everything better:' Fundraiser established for Davenport family who lost father and daughter in car crash

Lloyd Jones didn’t wait for things to happen, he made them happen, and he always made things better when he did.

Jones, and his daughter, Bella, 11, both of Davenport, were killed Dec. 4 in a vehicle crash in the Peoria area. They are survived by several family members.

“He had an infectious smile,” Tim Schlicksup, owner of Knilans' Furniture and Interior Design, and Jones’ employer, said. “That was the first thing that helped you know he made everything better.”

Jones managed the warehouse at Knilans’, repaired furniture, performed deliveries and was just an all around fixer, Schlicksup said.

When Jones first began working for Knilans’, a couple of workers were explaining a project for which they would be responsible in the warehouse — moving some shelves and their contents. Jones just started moving the boxes right then. Why wait?

“Any problem that came up, it was solved and it was solved immediately,” Schlicksup said.

Another time, when he thought the logo T-shirts Knilans’ had weren’t quite providing the image they needed for the company, Jones dressed them up by dressing himself up — bow tie and collared shirt underneath.