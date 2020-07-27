He was born to serve

Playing soldier as a boy in the woods around Geneseo with your friends is a long way from dodging bullets and explosions during a deadly ambush in the mountains of Afghanistan.
Tyler Hoogerwerf, now of Moline, wanted to be a soldier for as long as he could remember. So it was no surprise to his parents when in 2005 their 17-year-old son asked them to sign the consent form so he could enlist after he graduated from Geneseo High School.
Hoogerwerf’s parents expressed their concerns about the active combat going on in the Middle East but they never tried to talk him out of it. Deep down they knew their son was born to serve and his mom signed the form.
A varsity soccer player in high school, Hoogerwerf says he has always been drawn to teamwork. When he is asked about what it takes to be a good solider his answer comes without hesitation.
“Teamwork, being a team player. You can’t be a Rambo,” Hoogerwerf said.
He acknowledges that throughout military history there have been heroes like Congressional Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert James Miller. Miller was posthumously honored for his bravery while serving in 2008 in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan.
Staff Sgt. Miller’s official Medal of Honor citation reads in part: “His extraordinary valor ultimately saved the lives of seven members of his own team and 15 Afghanistan National Army soldiers. Staff Sgt. Miller’s heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty, and at the cost of his own life, are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army.”
“He sacrificed himself for the team,” Hoogerwerf said. “In the military services, it’s a team thing you’ve got to be a team player. There’s no ‘I’ because a good soldier is one that works well with others and is a team player. Everyone knows it, especially in Afghanistan where all we had were the guys to your left or right.”
“There may be hundreds, maybe thousands in our platoon but there were only 38 of us on our base,” he said.
After completing his basic training stateside and his more specialized training in Italy and Germany, Pfc. Hoogerwerf, a member of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, was stationed in the mountains of northeastern Afghanistan in May 2007. Forward operating base Naray was located in the Nuristan province, near the Pakistan border.
It is a remote location with scenery not much different than Colorado, he said. ‘It’s not much of a desert scene that you would expect in a Middle Eastern country because where our camp was there was a lot of greenery, forests, and woods.”
Hoogerwerf had been there a month before his first battle with the Taliban, a firefight on the road to Gowardesh. During the battle, multiple rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) shredded the lower half of this left leg. As they tended to his torn and bloody leg, trying to keep him from going into shock, he was convinced his leg would have to be amputated.
His convoy was ambushed along a canyon road while escorting a civil affairs convoy to go pay local Afghan workers to complete a bridge project so the local population could cross a river safely. His unit was escorting a caravan of nine trucks with his Humvee in the lead.
They knew from gathered intelligence to expect a roadside bomb at some point on their route but didn’t know where, when, or if it was even true.
“There was a dogleg curve to the right and then a really quick curve to the left. And we stopped to let the other trucks close the distance on us. One of the last things I remember was Sgt. Bennett saying it’s alright let’s go. So once the foot hit the gas to start moving there was this loud explosion and what felt like a sledgehammer to the chest, it just rocked our truck and it took us a few seconds to realize what happened, “ Hoogerwerf recalled.
“We didn’t know if we hit a roadside bomb... and then all of a sudden two or three more explosives hit and they’re all coming from the front end, the side and the top, the roof of the Humvee. And after the fourth one, our gunner fell in the hatch screaming that he was hit.”
To make matters worse their Humvee caught fire and they had to make the life and death decision to burn to death or take their chances getting shot as bullets rang off the side of the vehicle.
“Burning alive is a guaranteed death... we took the chance of getting out. So once I opened up my door to get out an RPG hit to my right and shrapnel peppered up my entire right leg from ankle to thigh, but I didn’t feel anything because my adrenaline was rushing.”
The explosion threw the 19-year-old paratrooper backward and now he had to try again to push open the 300-plus pound plus door to escape the burning Humvee.
“I pushed it back open, leaned out, and another rocket hit but this one blew my entire shin off and all the muscle that is included in lifting up your foot to walk around was gone.”
Severely wounded he and his team retreated to another Humvee which wasn’t as badly damaged and a fellow soldier performed medical aid to his injuries.
Apache helicopters arrived to rescue Hoogerwerf and his team even as the battle continued. Finally, soldiers found daylight in the chaos to escape and he later woke up in a trauma center in Afghanistan.
“I woke up a day later.”
Despite his injuries, he considers himself lucky. Their team leader, Army Spc. Jacob “Jake” M. Lowell, of New Lenox, and an Afghan interpreter were killed during the battle. The gunner who was wounded lost the lower half of his leg.
In a 2011 interview with the Dispatch-Argus he talked about Lowell’s heroics. “‘He wouldn’t stop firing his weapon,” Hoogerwerf recalled. “They even hit him a couple of times, and he would not quit. He fell down. He got up. And he kept firing.”’
Hoogerwerf’s injury forced him out of the military. The doctors saved his leg with nine surgeries and rehabilitation. But when he looks back on his service he has mixed feelings, but no regrets.
“In a way, I feel kind of upset about it simply because I feel like I was all preparing for it from childhood to adulthood and my service was cut short. Because 19 months is short, I signed up to do four years, I only did 19 months,” said Hoogerwerf.
“Most of it was training. So it feels like I didn’t get to go out and do what I’ve always wanted to do - fight terrorism and try to eliminate it. I am kind of bittersweet about it. I’m glad to be out, happy I did what I did, but on the other hand, I feel like I got cut short a little bit. You know, I would have loved to finish out the tour with the guys I trained with.”
Upon his return home and recovery from his wounds, his deep sense of duty, camaraderie, and teamwork was channeled into becoming a police officer.
Hoogerwerf graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in law enforcement in 2011. He worked for the Moline Police Department for seven and a half years before recently starting a new job with the Illinois State Police.
“I just want to do a job that allows me to help or assist people in need. But not only that, (a job where you) still have to depend on others. And they have to depend on you.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.