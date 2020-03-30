Health officials like QC numbers, but “We cannot let up now”

“We cannot let up now,” Ludwig said. “We have the ability to protect both our community and ourselves. Our ability to successfully social distance is what is going to make the difference for our community.”

Rivers earlier said he did not have any knowledge of numbers that gave any impression that the Quad-Cities would reach its first peak numbers any earlier than the two to three weeks suggested Sunday by Iowa health officials for the entire state of Iowa.

Ludwig’s main message Monday was that people need to stay on top of the community’s effort.

“For our community, we can best protect those around us by staying home as much as possible, limiting trips out and about for only essential needs, and self-isolating at home if we begin to show signs of illness,” Ludwig said.

“We can best protect ourselves by minimizing the spread of germs around us. Make sure to clean frequently touched services in your home and workspace, such as countertops and door handles. In addition to the other steps you are taking, use handwashing as your best line of defense against COVID-19.

