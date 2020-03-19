Health officials: Quad-Cities' second COVID case 'did most everything right'

The second person in the Quad-Cities to test positive for COVID-19 is credited with reacting precisely as advised by public-health experts.
Described only as a person between the ages of 41 and 60 who does not live in either Iowa or Illinois, the second person to test positive still is being treated. Local health-department authorities declined to say where the person is from or whether the man or woman remains hospitalized locally, in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.
Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said the individual was experiencing possible symptoms of the coronavirus and called a medical facility to describe the symptoms. The person then self-isolated as the test was pending.
"They did most everything right," Rivers said.
While the Quad-Cities still does not have a local resident who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, health department officials offered reassurances Thursday that people living here do, in fact, have the disease.
"It's in our community," Rivers said. "We know this. We may have already had many cases. We don't have a good handle on why we've had no local confirmations."
A case was confirmed in Muscatine County on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press conference. The individual is between the ages of 19 and 40 and lives in Muscatine County. As of Thursday, Iowa had 44 confirmed cases, and no deaths; Illinois had 422 confirmed cases and four deaths. Nationwide, there are 10,422 cases and 150 deaths.
During a now-routine media briefing, Rivers and Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, bolstered the advice and warnings about how everyone should be responding to the pandemic's threat. They elaborated on who should self-isolate and what, exactly, self-isolation should include.
Here are the criteria for those who should self-isolate, meaning stay home, for 14 days: Those who have gone on a cruise, either domestically or internationally, in the past two weeks; those who have visited a country in the past two weeks in which a level-3 travel warning was issued; those who have symptoms or live with someone who has symptoms.
If you are self-isolating, you should: Cancel appointments, and stay home; take your temperature twice a day and, if you have a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, call your doctor; stay away from others in your home and use a separate bathroom, if possible.
When self-isolating, have someone else take care of your pets. While there is no evidence that dogs and cats can contract COVID-19, it is possible they can transmit it from one person to another when both people are in contact with the animal and one person is ill.
One reason public-health official are convinced the disease is more widespread than current testing data indicates is that about 80 percent of those infected will have mild or moderate symptoms, Rivers said. Many people may never know they had it.
"More testing facilities are coming online now," Ludwig said, adding that a medical provider's referral is required before a test is administered.
At a meeting of the Scott County Board of Health earlier in the day, infectious disease expert and medical director of the Scott County Health Department, Dr. Louis Katz said he is seeing some progress in the communication of coronavirus-related information by state and federal public-health officials.
At the onset of the pandemic, Katz said, he was frustrated by a lack of effective communication by some state and federal agencies, but those conditions have improved.
Some agencies, such as the Iowa Department of Public Health, often are reluctant to release disease data out of caution against identifying personal information.
"Remember: Nobody's ever done this before," he said of managing the crisis. If Katz thinks some guarded information should be made public, but certain governmental agencies refuse, he will release it, he said — provided the information does not identify individuals.
Katz also offered a stern warning of and criticism against misinformation on social media.
One piece of advice: If social-media content related to COVID-19 contains politically partisan criticism, he said, it is not helpful to the public.
Trinity halting elective surgeries
All non-essential surgeries and procedures currently scheduled at UnityPoint Health – Trinity are being postponed, beginning Friday.
The health system made the announcement Thursday, saying it was responding to the COVID-19 health crisis and helping conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE, for first responders and other healthcare workers. President Trump's task force had recommended that move, as well as the rescheduling of dental procedures, on Wednesday.
"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority," the announcement states. "We believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of all and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period."
No date has been determined for resuming the procedures. Some exceptions would apply, including threat to life if a procedure is not performed, threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system, risk of cancer progression and risk of a rapid worsening in symptoms.
At the conclusion of Thursday's meeting of the Scott County Board of Health, members remarked that next month's meeting may or may not take place, depending on what is happening with COVID-19.
Rivers responded, "I hope I can say (at the next meeting), 'Wow. Wasn't that exciting? And I'm glad it's over.' "
Quad-Cities unemployment rate fell in January. That trend is expected to end
The January 2020 unemployment numbers for the Quad-Cities area decreased from those posted a year ago, but that trend is expected to end as COVID-19 spreads.
The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area recorded a 4.7% unemployment rate for January 2020, down from 5.4% in January 2019. Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted rate for January 2020 was 4%, compared with 5.3% in January 2019, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
It is expected unemployment numbers will increase as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, leading to employers shutting down in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
The Quad-Cities metro area recorded a loss of 600 non-farm jobs compared to a year ago.
The news release noted the not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4% in January 2020, compared with 12.2% at its peak in January 2010. Nationally, those respective numbers were 4% in January 2020 and 10.6% in January 2010.
The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
COVID-19: Latest college and university updates: St. Ambrose will use distance learning through the end of the semester
Colleges and universities are making rapid decisions about campus-life this week, as they learn the latest guidance about COVID-19, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here are the updates from Wednesday and Thursday:
- Augustana College is moving all classes off campus for the rest of the spring semester.
- St. Ambrose University will use distance delivery format for courses through the end of the spring semester.
- Eastern Iowa Community College closed all of its buildings starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- Western Illinois University canceled Commencement.
Augustana College
Previously, the Rock Island-based college announced it would begin spring break one week early. When the announcement was made March 13, President Steve Bahls classes were expected to resume on campus March 30.
By Monday, the campus was preparing to deliver online classes or move to distance learning opportunities just in case. Wednesday, it was announced all classes for the rest of the semester will be delivered in an alternative format.
Students who have already returned home “absolutely should not return” to campus now, Bahls said in a letter distributed Wednesday. Students still on campus are encouraged to return to their family home if possible, but will not be forced to do so. Limited food service will be available.
While Bahls notes it is unlikely, he said re-opening campus this spring is still possible. Distance learning would still continue, but from campus, there would be potential access to faculty office hours, more library resources and in-person support.
The college confirmed students who do not remain on campus will be provided prorated refunds or credits for room and board fees on Thursday.
A decision about whether graduation will be postponed will be made by April 15.
St. Ambrose University
Courses will continue via distance-delivery formats through the end of the spring semester, the university announced Thursday. Face-to-face classes had been tentatively planned to resume March 30.
The university will announce a decision regarding commencement at a later date.
All university events are canceled, and campus offices will remain open to staff and faculty.
“These are decisions virtually no one in the U.S. higher education community previously has been forced to make,” President Sr. Joan Lescinski said in a statement.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
EICC previously announced classes would resume via distance delivery beginning Wednesday. While buildings — with limited services — were previously going to be open and available for students, all campuses will close effective Thursday.
The current intention is to resume normal operations April 13.
Western Illinois University
The Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, slated to take place May 8-10, have been canceled, WIU announced Thursday. The university announced earlier this week that all classes for the rest of the semester would not be delivered face-to-face.
Diplomas will be mailed, and the administration said they are looking at possible alternatives, and that graduates will have an opportunity to participate in a formal ceremony at a later date.
“I’m sorry that the final semester for our students, faculty and staff has changed so dramatically in just a few short weeks,” Interim President Martin Abraham said in the letter announcing the decision.
