Heart and Soul project moves forward

The Heart and Soul Project is a national project community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin chose that has been used in many communities across the country to revitalize communities by determining what the residents want and planning from there. The project focuses on involving everyone, focusing on what matters, and playing the long game.

The project to revitalize the Grandview area in conjunction with the Grandview Avenue reconstruction was announced in February, during a Ward 4 meeting. The project is designed to improve the Grandview Avenue Corridor area in the fields of street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The area discussed runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River. Royal-Goodwin said the most important part of the plan is that the Grandview area is a neighborhood made of residents and businesses on the southern end of Muscatine. She also said that it is an area that has suffered from a lack of significant investment. The main focus of the project will be quality of life and economic development. The city wants to work with residents and businesses to reinvigorate the area and the participation of residents and businesses is key to success.