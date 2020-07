× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A very hot and humid air mass is expected for early this weekend.

Saturday's temperatures in the 90s will combine with increasing humidity to push heat indices to around 105°F.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect for the whole area from 1-8 p.m.

