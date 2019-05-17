The National Weather Service reports that the Mississippi River is likely to rise again next week. The rise is predicted because of heavy rain in the forecast for areas to the north and regionally, according to the city of Davenport's website.
Because of predicted rises — 18 feet to possibly 20 feet — Davenport is suspending street and riverfront cleaning and sandbag collection activities until further notice.
Individuals who still have sandbags at their location and who are impacted at river levels of 18 to 20 feet are encouraged to keep, and/or, put their flood protection back in place.
City staff is monitoring the forecast and river levels and is prepared to implement flood measures as needed in response to rising river levels.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.
Drivers are advised it is possible recently removed street closures on River Drive will return next week.
Sand and empty sandbags are available for delivery to residents and businesses impacted at predicted river levels.
To request sand and sandbags call 563-326-7923, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will be accepting calls and making deliveries Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. Filled sandbags are not available at this time.
051719-qct-qca-grassley-001
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, right, points out businesses affected by flooding to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley during a tour of the downtown area on Friday. See more on Grassley's visit on page B1.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-002
Standing in the rain at the corner of East Second St. and Pershing Ave., Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, left, talks to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley about businesses affected by flooding during a tour of the downtown area Friday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-003
Davenport, Iowa Mayor Frank Klipsch, right and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley talk with Great River Brewery co-owner Dawn Lehnert about how recent flooding has affected her business during a tour of the downtown area Friday, May 17, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-004
Grassley and Davenport city officials tour the area in downtown Davenport affected by the flooding.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-005
Great River Brewery co-owner and brewer Scott Lehnert , left points out structural damage to his building to U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley during a tour of the area in downtown Davenport affected by the flooding on April 30th.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-006
Great River Brewery co-owner and brewer Scott Lehnert talks about the structural damage to his building to U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch during a tour of the area in downtown Davenport affected by recent flooding.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-007
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, left listens as Great River Brewery co-owner and brewer Scott Lehnert talks about the damage to the interior of his business to Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch during a tour Friday, May 17, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-008
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley got a first hand look at the flood damage at Great River Brewery during a tour of the area in downtown Davenport Friday, May 17, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-009
Great River Brewery co-owner Dawn Lehnert, left talks with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and Davenport, Iowa Mayor Frank Klipsch during a tour of the downtown area Friday, May 17, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-010
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch tour the area in downtown Davenport affected by recent flooding Friday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
051719-qct-qca-grassley-011
Great River Brewery co-owner and brewer Scott Lehnert breaks into tears while talking about the flood damage to his business.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.