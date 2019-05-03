River Action director Kathy Wine got a call from her landlord about 10:30 a.m. Thursday telling her to get down to the office on Davenport's East River Drive right away as the HESCO barriers protecting it were beginning to give way.
Wine and her staff of four had removed the computers earlier that day, but office files, books, furniture — everything else — was still in place.
When they arrived at the building east of Federal Street, they "loaded like crazy" and landlord Joe Erenberger arranged for them to put everything into an empty Zeglin's Appliances truck in the area.
"The water was flowing fast," Wine said of the water coming into the building from the river side as they loaded up file cabinets, the bottom drawers of file cabinets, maps and a computer printer.
River Action now is set up in a temporary office in the Isabel Bloom building north of East River Drive, part of the Gordon-Van Tine Commons, a joint venture among Erenberger, Y&J Properties, a partnership of Manoj and Manisha Baheti, Levi Ritche and Tom Piehl.
All told, the group owns nine buildings.
Erenberger bought his own HESCO barriers and water pumps to keep floodwaters out of the $30 million-plus he and his partners are putting into two former Gordon Van-Tine buildings being turned into 113 apartments, with the first one scheduled for leasing in June.
While the barriers around those buildings are holding, those around River Action and the buildings housing a convenience store and Green Star Construction did not.
"They moved," Wine said of the barriers. "We've been reading that those things shouldn't be sitting on plastic but Joe (Erenberger) said 'that's how they told us to set them up.'"
Wine said the HESCO barrier around the River Action office was constructed some time the weekend of April 27-28 and, with sandbags around the front and back entrances, "we were keeping ahead until the HESCO barrier failed," Wine said.
The basement of the building is equipped with sump pumps, but those failed over the weekend, either because they stopped working or couldn't keep up, Wine said. The basement is full of water up to the ceiling, although it is groundwater seepage, not river water, she said. The main level of the building has about one foot of water.
The convenience store to the east is on higher elevation and has just a little water, while the construction company to the west is on lower elevation and has more water.
Erenberger could not immediately be reached for comment.
With a flooded East River Drive as a backdrop, Wine stood in the commons parking lot Thursday afternoon, talking to a reporter from the Washington Post about how "this is the thing," she said, gesturing to the water.
"Giving rivers a place to be."
