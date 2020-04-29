Hey, grads! Join our virtual graduation site to go out in style

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus are hosting a special free virtual graduation for area high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.

Joining is simple: Go to https://qctimes.com/virtual_graduations/submit/

There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies at most high schools and forcing families to isolate, the virtual graduation site connects seniors and their families from across the Quad-City area.

“This time has been a challenge for so many, and for our graduating seniors, it’s coming at a pivotal time in their life. To their credit, we have seen stories of resilience, adaptability and positivity,” Publisher Debbie Anselm said. “Now it’s our turn to let them know they have a community that supports them — a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in a timely and unique way.”

Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.