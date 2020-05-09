High school seniors were born around 9/11. Now, instead of celebrating graduation, they're in quarantine.

As these young people look toward the next, more adult phase of their lives, there’s profound uncertainty: Not just whether they’ll see their friends at a postponed prom or graduation ceremony, but whether their first weeks of college will look the way they hoped they would, whether friends or family will bounce back financially, and whether their loved ones will stay healthy.

They’re frustrated. They’re sad, or even devastated, at what they’re missing this spring and summer. They’re also practical and accept what has to be done to preserve life.

"They went from being high school seniors one day to being quasi-adults," said Jennifer Streets, a counselor at Centered Therapies in Davenport. That's doubly true for those students with increasingly critical part-time jobs who have parents out of work — they might have to pick up some of the financial slack.

Pleasant Valley senior Will Rolfstad wasn’t born until a month after 9/11, but he said the pandemic was the biggest thing to happen since then. Rolfstad isn’t scared. He’s aggravated about what no high schooler of his micro-generation can control.

“I guess the best word would be frustrated,” he said. “This is the way high school is going to end for me.”