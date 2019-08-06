WAPELLO — As was the case during last week's meeting, the main issues discussed by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday came during the county secondary roads department regular update.
Last week, during a light meeting, the supervisors met with county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt and discussed projects ranging from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s bid opening for repair work on Iowa Highway 92 west of Columbus Junction to a status report on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello.
This week the board met with just Shutt during another sparse meeting and, in addition to discussing the Highway 92 and the Highway 99 bridge projects, reviewed a variety of other current and potential developments.
Shutt reported the Highway 92 repairs had started and could be completed by the Labor Day weekend. Delong Construction of Washington, Iowa, was awarded the contract for the work.
Meanwhile, the replacement work on the Highway 99 bridge is also moving forward, Shutt said.
He indicated two crews were working on separate parts of the project and a third crew could be arriving next week. Shutt said in addition to working on pier construction, the third crew may begin demolition work on the remaining west span of the old bridge.
He suggested half of the deck could be poured this fall.
That was welcome news for the supervisors, who indicated they were continuing to field questions from local residents about the progress on the bridge.
Shutt also reported progress on the construction of a new maintenance shed at the engineer’s office complex at Wapello. He said the building shell was up and by the end of the month most of the building should be completed.
Recovery and mitigation efforts from flooding earlier this year are continuing to be reviewed by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, Shutt told the supervisors.
He said a meeting with FEMA officials was scheduled for later on Tuesday and he would be reviewing a hill slide that damaged a portion of H Avenue east of Grandview and a bridge on S Avenue south of Highway 78 with the federal officials.
The washout of L Avenue leading down to the Indian Slough Wildlife Area would also likely be discussed, Shutt said.
Supervisor chair Brad Quigley also suggested the FEMA meeting might provide an opportunity to discuss the flooding problems at Fredonia. According to Quigley and supervisor Randy Griffin, city officials and residents have been pushing the county for several years to address poor drainage and flooding near the community.
Residents appear to blame a county highway for impeding the drainage. Shutt said he was aware of the problem and said a recent engineering study by the University of Iowa had indicated a set of culverts under the roadway might help.
However, he said one problem with seeking FEMA help is that the flooding is happening on private or city land and not county. He also said right of way would need to be acquired to provide an outlet to the nearby Iowa River.
Shutt indicated he would continue to look into the situation.
A second meeting with FEMA officials is also scheduled for later in the week, but Shutt said that would involve upgrading of floodplain maps.
The only actions taken by the supervisors were to approve a construction application from Windstream Communications to install cable in the 12000 block of I Avenue and to OK $423,599 in claims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.