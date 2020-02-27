Historic homes have been saved with the help of these tax credits. A state bill would end them.

But a single sentence of a bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature could jeopardize credits for homeowners like the Stones. The bill, HSB 670, proposed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), would disqualify owner-occupant homes from the tax credit program.

Since 2007, dozens of local homeowners have benefited from the credit, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars and spurring millions worth of investment in aging neighborhoods like Davenport’s Gold Coast and East Village.

But the state is concerned with maximizing its bang for its buck. Some evidence shows that commercial historic preservation projects generate more economic impact. The credits used by residential projects are comparatively meager in value, which the IEDA interprets as evidence these "home improvements" would likely have occurred with or without the SHPTC program.

As the program's popularity grows, its resources remain fixed. Interest from projects small and large is outstripping available funds, squeezing administrators to optimize limited resources.