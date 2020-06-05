'History in the making': Peaceful demonstration for racial justice draws more than 100 to Moline

“No justice; No peace.”
“Hands up; Don’t shoot.”
“What’s his name? George Floyd.”
In a call-and-response chant, more than 100 people shouted these phrases and more Friday as they walked nearly two miles along Avenue of the Cities in Moline, from King Plaza near 41st Street to 27th Street and back for the #JusticeForGeorge March.
Then, for about an hour, the group gathered in a circle in the parking lot of King Plaza and took turns making speeches into a megaphone.
Co-organizer Alesha Sanchez, of Davenport, said the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer, those who died before him, and the unrest in Davenport last weekend sparked Friday’s demonstration.
“I didn’t want the Quad-Cities to let that (last weekend’s unrest) be the forefront of our movement because that’s not what we’re about, and that’s not what our goals are,” Sanchez said. “I felt like it was pertinent to at least come out and show everyone that we’re here to be peaceful, not to cause destruction and take lives and things like that.”
Sanchez and co-organizer Alexandra Strickland, of Moline, met through social media. A group chat of about 20 people was formed, “and it’s grown to this,” Strickland said.
While the group planned to have scheduled speakers, many canceled, the two said, so they decided to offer up the megaphone to anyone who wanted to talk.
“I think hearing the voice of everyone is a very important thing,” Strickland said.
And so did the crowd.
After their march, the group sang an emotional happy birthday to Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in Louisville in March. She would have turned 27 Friday. Then, one by one, people of all colors came to the center of the circle to speak their mind. They were met with cheers and heated shouts, a handful of expletives, and a lot of applause.
Many called for action.
Corinne McDowell, of Rock Island, took the center of the circle. Her hand shook as she held the megaphone to her mouth. She wiped away tears with the other hand.
“My grandma was born in Mississippi. She lived through Jim Crow. Why am I still fighting her same fight?” she shouted. The crowd shouted back.
Mansor Diagne, of Rock Island, brought his children to the rally. They chanted “Black lives matter,” as demonstrators passed his car.
They’re kids, McDowell said. “Why are they saying that? Why? This is ridiculous. I’m (expletive deleted) tired, and I’m only 22 years old. Can you imagine what our grandparents feel? They’ve had to watch this over, and over, and over, and it’s still not done.”
McDowell recognized that change would not come overnight.
“But we have to do something,” she said. Screw “your Instagram post; you have to actually do something.”
She called for help.
As other demonstrators had stated, she said, “You are not an ally until you actually do something. Help me,” she said.
“I’m going to graduate next year with a mechanical engineering degree,” she said. “But when I walk outside my door, guess what? I’m still black. … They don’t care that I’m an engineer. They don’t care that I’m going to try and change the world and do more for all of us. They see my color, and that’s all they want to” see.
Speakers called on people to listen.
Caleb McCabe, of Davenport, addressed the white people in the crowd. “When a person of color tells you something is wrong, open your ears and listen,” he said. “It is our time to listen. … Open your ears. Open your minds before your mouth.”
Diagne told the crowd that “the system” everyone speaks of is not broken; it is doing what it was designed to do. Now, it is time to start a conversation, listen to one another, and acknowledge problems, he said.
His children “already know what’s going on,” he said. “It is sad for me to explain to them that their lives matter. … We can protest every day, but as long as the system doesn’t change,” history will repeat itself, he said.
His daughters, Fatima, 9, and Kamila, 7, introduced themselves over the megaphone.
“I’m nine years old, and my life matters,” Fatima said.
Her sister did the same.
Nearly everyone in the crowd of predominantly older teenagers and young adults carried signs and banners, some with phrases such as “Dismantle white supremacy,” “Black lives matter,” “Call out your racist family and friends,” and more.
Alejandra Rodriguez and Joana Arevalo, both 23 and from Moline, carried signs that, in Spanish, said, “Tu lucha es mi lucha,” or “Your fight is my fight.”
“To me, it means we fight together,” Rodriguez said.
“As somebody who works at a financial institution, you see how Hispanics save their money,” Rodriguez said. “You see how they come here to give their families the best that they can give them. It’s about freedom and opportunity.
“That’s what people come here for, freedom and opportunity,” she said. “We don’t come here to steal your jobs; we don’t come here to rape; we don’t come here to do crime."
Now, “we need to come together,” Rodriguez said. “We all need to be under one nation, and one nation means you have color; you have ethnicity.”
Arevalo agreed. “I feel it’s very important during times like this, we need to come together.”
As a Hispanic who grew up in a poor neighborhood, she said, “my neighbors were all black and all Hispanic, and my mom always taught me you don’t see people in color; you love everyone for who they are.”
“This is a time we can’t be against each other,” Arevalo said. “We need to unite, so it’s not us against each other; it’s us against the system. It’s us fighting to reform the system.”
It was hard to see it come to this, she said. “No one should be targeted for the color of their skin, and no one should have to live in fear.”
Sanchez said she was proud of the community for coming together and raising awareness “for these injustices that have been occurring and going unchecked for so long. George Floyd may not have been a Q-C resident, but his spirit and his message lives on both here and around the world.
“This is history in the making. … Hopefully, things will change. We will keep fighting until our black and brown brothers and sisters no longer live in fear.”
Thomas Geyer contributed to this report.
