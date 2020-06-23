Honor Flight will postpone all flights until 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities has voted to postpone all remaining flights for 2020.

The now postponed September and October flights would have been the 51st and 52nd for the Quad-City hub.

"Even though things seem to be improving in many areas our first concern is the health and safety of our veterans, their guardians, and everyone who supports the Honor Flight trips above all else," a news release from the group said.

Many veterans who make Honor Flight trips have serious, chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, COPD or lung disease that leave them even more vulnerable to COVID-19. In addition, many of these veterans live in community settings, such as a retirement home or assisted living facility, where the risk of spread is extremely high.

The group will continue to plan for four (and perhaps more) Honor Flights in 2021. Those slated for the flights of 2020 will be the first called in 2021.

Veterans who were on active duty during the World War II, Korean, or Vietnam conflicts are urged to apply for an upcoming Honor Flight.

For more information and applications visit our web site at www.honorflightqc.org.

Quad-City Times​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.