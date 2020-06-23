Honor Flight will postpone all flights until 2021

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Navy veteran and Honor Flight attendee Joanne Abbate of Bettendorf shakes hands with a Cub Scout from Pack 88 on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
John Schultz,
The Board of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities has voted to postpone all remaining flights for 2020.
The now postponed September and October flights would have been the 51st and 52nd for the Quad-City hub.
"Even though things seem to be improving in many areas our first concern is the health and safety of our veterans, their guardians, and everyone who supports the Honor Flight trips above all else," a news release from the group said.
Many veterans who make Honor Flight trips have serious, chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, COPD or lung disease that leave them even more vulnerable to COVID-19. In addition, many of these veterans live in community settings, such as a retirement home or assisted living facility, where the risk of spread is extremely high.
The group will continue to plan for four (and perhaps more) Honor Flights in 2021. Those slated for the flights of 2020 will be the first called in 2021.
Veterans who were on active duty during the World War II, Korean, or Vietnam conflicts are urged to apply for an upcoming Honor Flight.
For more information and applications visit our web site at
www.honorflightqc.org.
042519-qca-honor-flight-001
Richard Stout smiles at fellow veterans loading onto a Sun Country Airlines flight chartered for the 47th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-002
A flight of 98 veterans and 67 guardians, organizers and other guests sit on board of Sun Country Airlines flight 8651 en route to Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-003
Jack King, 5, of Centerville, Virginia, shakes hands and greets passing honor flight veterans as they arrive at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-004
A woman holds a sign greeting honor flight veterans as they board their tour busses after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-005
United States Air Force soldiers salute as the first bus of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities veterans departs from Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-006
Veteran Brent Cobb is wheeled behind the space shuttle Discovery on the honor flight group’s first stop at the Udvar-Hazy Center, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s annex at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-007
A folded American flag rests in a wheelchair in honor of a veteran who died shortly before the trip to Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Veterans of the 47th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities trip posed with the flag before the Lincoln Memorial as their first order of business upon arriving at the National Mall.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-008
A lone flower rests against the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-009
Vietnam veteran Niel Rissler reaches out to touch the engraved name of a friend he grew up with in Davenport, Daniel Wisely, while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019. “He was only about from here to that man in the yellow jacket when he went,” Rissler said, pointing to a man standing about 100 feet away. Rissler explained that Wisely stepped on a land mine while they were on a foot patrol. Rissler was uninjured but the memory remains of that day.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-010
The name of Stanley Bullis is transferred to paper by guardian Nancy DeWeerdt for a family friend while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-011
Vietnam veteran John Vourhees searches for the name of Dennis Johnson, a friend he went to basic training with, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Vourhees explained that he never knew Johnson was gone until he returned home and never heard from him after basic training, but that he was a good friend.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-012
Veterans face the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. looking at names of men they knew from their time serving, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-013
Vietnam veteran Dave Woods, a volunteer and organizer for Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, places his finger on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Woods has been a part of around 20 honor flights and says he always stops to see the names of two friends he served with, Terry Moreland and David Snovel, who both died June 12, 1970.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-014
Vietnam veteran Steven Round holds his hand over his mouth while looking at the names of Don Fletcher, Steve Klein and Steve Inboden on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019. The men were in Round’s platoon and were among those killed in a helicopter crash. “I was on R&R that day or I’d have probably gone with ‘em,” Round recalled as he looked at the names.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-015
Veterans Alvin Thompson, left, and Gary Hadsall take a moment to tell stories while visiting the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-016
Veteran James Raley shakes hands with an 8th grade student from Concordia Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, while visiting the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-017
Headstones are seen through the window of the bus at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-018
Veterans make their way to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-019
A tomb guard walks the mats while guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-020
Veterans ask questions and talk with off-duty sentinel Sgt. Matthew Koeppel of Buffalo, New York, on the grounds of the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-021
Veteran Gary Hadsall walks towards the busses after visiting the Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-022
United States Army veteran Ronald Smith looks back at a statue at the Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-023
Veteran LaVern Strause is given an envelope of mail from volunteer bus captain Kalena Conrad aboard Sun Country Airlines flight 8652 returning to Moline from Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-024
Veteran Alvin Thompson looks over letters from his children and grandchildren with guardian Nancy DeWeerdt aboard Sun Country Airlines flight 8652 returning to Moline from Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-025
Veteran Ronald Stone salutes a fellow veteran welcoming him and other Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities members home at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-026
A fellow veteran reaches out to shake hands and welcome home an Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities veteran at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline on April 25.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-027
Veterans have their boarding passes checked before being passed through security at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-028
Veterans Harry Bolinger, left, and Glen Vincent pose for photos before boarding their plane at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-029
Veteran Richard Harris laughs and smiles while shaking hands with a service member just before boarding his flight at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-030
Veteran and guardian Tyrone Orr stands at the front of the plane to take a photo of fellow veterans on board of Sun Country Airlines flight 8651 on the way to Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-031
World War II veteran John Manning shakes hands with kids greeting him and other veterans at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-032
Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities director Dave ‘Woody’ Woods gives information to veterans as they drive to their first stop in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-033
World War II veteran John Manning gets a hand from two guardians getting off the bus at the Udvar-Hazy Center, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s annex at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-034
Veterans line up to enter the Udvar-Hazy Center, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s annex at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-035
Veterans listen to docent Al Stettner talk about the Enola Gay B-29 bomber at the Udvar-Hazy Center, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s annex at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-036
Veterans gather around to listen to docent Al Stettner talk about a Bell UH-1 Iroquois or ‘Huey’ helicopter at the Udvar-Hazy Center, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s annex at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-037
A veteran looks at the Washington Monument in the distance in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-038
Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities flight 47 veterans pose for a photo in front of the Lincoln Monument in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-039
Vietnam veteran Niel Rissler reaches out to touch the engraved name of a friend he grew up with in Davenport, Daniel Wisely, while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-040
Veteran Ronald Miller walks along the more than 58,000 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-041
Vietnam veteran John Vourhees points to a name sharing his last name at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Vourhees didn’t recognize the name but imagined that he must be related.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-042
An American flag rests against the Vietnam Veterans memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-043
An American flag carried in honor of a veteran who died before he was able to join the 47th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities rests above the Iowa monument at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-044
A group of students from Concordia Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, sit facing the fountains of the World War II Memorial with the Washington Monument in the background in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-045
A tomb guard walks the mats while guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-046
A tomb guard walks back to his quarters after being relieved from his assignment guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-047
Veterans look around and take pictures at the Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-048
United States Army veteran Ronald Smith looks at a part of the Air Force Memorial along with his guardian, Douglas Ramer, in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-049
Guardian Douglas Ramer looks back at a statue of Air Force soldiers while pushing United States Army veteran Ronald Smith in his wheelchair at the Air Force Monument in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-050
Marine One flies past the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-051
Veteran Dale Moeller shakes hands with Ryan Broussard, 15, of the Young Men’s Service League while departing Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-052
Ryan Broussard, 15, of the Young Men’s Service League shakes hands with a veteran as they prepare to depart from Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-053
A guardian and her veteran walk back to the gate for their flight departing Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-054
Dave ‘Woody’ Woods uses the intercom to announce mail call to veterans on their return flight from Washington D.C. to Moline, Illinois, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Organizers gathered letters written by friends, family and area schoolchildren to give out to the veterans and to read on the flight back.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-055
Veteran Harry Bolinger shakes hands with a service member thanking him for his service upon arriving at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-056
Veterans Alvin Thompson, left, and Richard Gesiorski are greeted by fellow veterans upon arrival at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
042519-qca-honor-flight-057
Veterans and family members walk out of the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.