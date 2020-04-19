Hope and heartbreak at Heritage, epicenter of Iowa’s coronavirus outbreaks

When news broke that Heritage workers had tested positive for COVID-19, Vondracek said he was told the facility would give family members updates only if their loved ones had tested positive. He said that never happened.

“That’s the thing,” he said. “They would call me once a week that she stubbed her toe, or that she needed her nails cut. Stuff like that. But then this happens, and they assume I already know. I am a pretty calm guy, but once I get loaded, I am not a happy guy.”

He said he and his family understand the difficulty of the situation for Heritage. He said facility employees phoned him just hours before news broke of two workers testing COVID-19 positive, telling him his mother had a fever of between 100 and 101 but that it had gone down.

He believes that was a sign she had acquired the virus.

Care Initiatives said it is policy to communicate with designated family members of a resident when the resident has had a change in his or her condition.

When asked about Vondracek’s case, officials said “we’re not aware of any particular situation where a family member wasn’t notified of a change of condition or of a positive test. If this did occur, it would have been unintentional and we would certainly want to apologize to that family.”