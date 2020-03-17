Hospitals in the Quad-Cities are restricting visitors during the pandemic. Read the new visitor rules.

Hospitals in the Quad-Cities announced new visitor restrictions Tuesday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Quad Cities, a lack of widespread testing has health experts assuming the virus has already arrived.
Both major local hospital systems are trying to limit viral transmission by clamping down on the overall number of visitors and by limiting public entrances in order to protect patients, visitors and staff.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity announced it is no longer allowing routine visitors, effective immediately Tuesday. A list of exceptions is below.
At Genesis Health System, new rules and exceptions are effective Wednesday and are broadly similar.
Both hospital systems will allow visitors only if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection — including fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath, among other precautions.
Children younger than 16 will not be allowed “except under extraordinary circumstances,” the hospitals said in separate releases.
UnityPoint’s visitor rules
- A partner and a birth support person will be available for obstetric patients
- Two visitors for patients who are at end-of-life.
- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
- Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parents, or guardians.
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.
- Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.
- Visitors allowed must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital.
- Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
- Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms won’t be allowed in the hospital as well as children under the age of 16 except under “extraordinary circumstances.”
Genesis visitor rules
- Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompanying.
- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent and one “significant other” who must remain in the room during the visit.
- Patients at end-of-life care may have two visitors.
- Patients with disruptive behavior who need a family member for care may have one visitor.
- Patients with altered mental status or development delays may have one visitor
- Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parents or guardians.
- Patients undergoing surgery may have one visitor
- Patients who have an appointment at a hospital clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the ER, may have one person accompanying
- Visitors must stay in the patient’s room during the visit (or the designated visitor area). Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending COVID-19 test.
- Visitors will be screened with three questions: (1) Do you have a fever of 100.4 degrees or respiratory symptoms such as coughing or difficulty breathing? (2) Have you traveled on a cruise ship or been to an affected geographic area within 14 days? (3) Have you had close contact that is laboratory-confirmed to be infected with COVID-19?
- Visitors who answer “yes” to any of these screening questions will not be permitted in the hospital, the release said.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.