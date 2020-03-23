How to help: Collection drive is on for Quad-City hospitals

A collection system is underway for getting emergency supplies to health care workers in the Quad-Cities who have or are likely to come into contact with those testing positive for COVID-19.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities is taking donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE, including masks (especially N95 respirators), goggles, surgical gowns and latex gloves.

Workers at the Salvation Army at Kirkwood Boulevard and Brady Street in Davenport ask that those wishing to donate supplies first call 563-324-4808. Due to the possible volume of calls, donors are asked to have patience and leave a message if they do not get through immediately.

Bill Horrell, development director at the Salvation Army, said the organization is acting as middleman for the collection of emergency-worker supplies, which will be distributed to local hospitals and clinics through the Emergency Management Agency, or EMA.

"We're looking to supply our emergency personnel with whatever they need," Horrell said Monday. "Anything useful will be taken.

"We're here from 8 a.m. to 4:30. We've been hearing from places you wouldn't necessarily think of, including auto-body shops. They also use respirators and masks."