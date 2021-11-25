How to stop porch pirates from ruining your holiday: Davenport police offer tips

Most carriers, including Amazon, UPS and FedEx will text you when your package has been delivered. Turn the feature on and collect packages as soon as possible, Peiffer said.

2. Control the shipping location

If you can't be home to accept the package, have it shipped to work, to an Amazon Locker or pick it up in-store, Peiffer said.

Or, ask a neighbor or someone else you trust to keep an eye on your doorstep and move the package to a more secluded place on your property, such as behind a back fence, or take it home with them, where you can retrieve it later, Peiffer said.

3. Install a video doorbell or home security camera, and register it with the Davenport Police Department

Security cameras serve as a deterrent and have successfully identified porch pirates in the act.

Peiffer, too, encouraged businesses and homeowners to register their security cameras through the department's Camera Registration Program.