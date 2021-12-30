Humane Society of Scott County needs new furnace after gas leak

Rippel said the shelter has other needs, too, including volunteers to walk dogs and foster families who can temporarily take in animals. She said when a dog or cat has a medical condition, it's easier for them to recover and heal if they are in a home rather than at the shelter.

"We are always in need of blankets and dog beds," she said. "If people have extra that they're not using, it's a simple way to donate. Everybody has blankets laying around. Every single dog and every single cat should have a blanket or bed.

"Wet dog food is something we are running low on, too. We use that when we are giving a dog medicine or if they have sensitive stomachs. It's something we need."

Rippel said the facility is also bursting at the seams with 206 cats, 75 dogs, two rabbits and two rats.

"We are over capacity; we have been for the last few months," she said. "As soon as we get one dog adopted out, another one comes in and fills that space almost immediately. It's been a problem trying to find space for them."

To donate, go to the HSSC's website and click on the "donate" button or through their Facebook page. Donors may also drop off a check, cash or supplies in person.

